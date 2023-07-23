Hezbollah Leader Warns Sweden: Escalating Path of Quran Desecration is Declaration of War against Islam

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed the protests and sit-ins which were held in support of Holy Quran against the crimes of desecration.
Delivering a speech during the commemoration of the fifth night of Ashura ceremonies in the southern suburb of Beirut on Sarurday, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the diplomatic measures taken by Iraq and Iran against Sweden in this regard.
Sayyed Nasrallah also called for escalating the counter measures and cutting the diplomatic as well as economic ties with Sweden, adding that the Swedish apologies are not enough.
Hezbollah leader also warned Sweden that pursuing this escalation will be classified as a war declaration against Islam, calling on the Sweden officials to consider the remarks of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in this regard.
US Moral Schemes
Hezbollah Secretary General indicated that the United States has started a long-term scheme to pervade homosexuality across the world, adding that the Western societies will pay the heaviest price and collapse.
Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the importance of coping with this scheme, noting that the Arab societies possess moral immunity to face the phenomenon which contradicts with the laws of nature.
Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Ashira Revolution was aimed at promoting virtues and banning vices, adding that marriage and sustaining the personal faith help the Muslims to face the moral challenges.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
