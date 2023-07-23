NATO’s Shame – Ukraine’s Epidemic of Human Trafficking

Posted on by Zara Ali

As millions of Ukrainian women and children fled into the supposed safety of NATO, their new hosts were researching how to rape them.

Because our objective is to identify the guilty parties implicated in Ukraine’s child sex trafficking industry, whilst also exonerating the innocent, we follow the same general path of my earlier 15th July piece. Thus, we again elaborate on the fake charges against specific Russian citizens before looking at trafficking both within Ukraine and from Ukraine to countries further west, as well as re-examining the White House’s porta parties and further revelations regarding MI6 related child sex trafficking into Ireland so that others might have a firmer foundation to work from. Although evidence adumbrated hereunder indicates there is a mountain of abuse occurring that the authorities in Washington, Dublin and Kiev are deliberately ignoring because it does not suit their nefarious agendas, collecting that evidence as a prelude to achieving justice for the victims must continue through efforts like this.

Targeting Russians

NATO’s proxies have charged Russian Child Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, along with Russian President Putin, with the apparently unprecedented war crime of trafficking some 20,000 Ukrainian children into Russia. As Putin retains his gunslinger’s gait from his younger days as a security official and as Lvova-Belova is mother to over 20 biological and adopted children, and is married to a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church, to which she seems devoted, they make a suspiciously odd coupling to any neutral observer trying to figure out what MI6 funded Ukrainian media outlets are up to here.

The facts are that the Russian authorities found themselves lumbered with 20,000 children needing care and they delegated that task, as far as was practicable, to the Russian Orthodox Church and allied bodies such as the All-Russian Congress of the Movement of Children and Youth, where Lvova-Belova has been particularly active.

This gave Ukraine’s Nazis, working through the anti-Christs of the Orwellian named Religious Information Service of Ukraine, the hypocrites of the Latin Catholic Church in league with them and other opportunistic bodies beholden to NATO ammunition to attack Russia in general and its Orthodox Church and allied bodies in particular. It is on that basis that we proceed.

Child Soldiers

Even NATO’s front groups admit the dangers those supposedly trafficked Ukrainian children would face from being enlisted as child soldiers in Zelensky’s doomed Wehrmacht. As early as April 2022, UNICEF reported that almost two-thirds of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children had been displaced and that 80% of them were in immediate need of cash or financial support. That piece goes on to talk about Ukrainian children being forced into the child sex industry in Turkey, Slovenia and Hungary.

Although the article makes vague charges against Russia and her allies, because those charges are almost always levelled using the passive case they are, like NATO’s more specific ones against Lvova-Belova, most likely without any foundation in actual fact but are just crass NATO propaganda to help them win their unconscionable war.

The Scum of the Earth

Arthur Koestler’s Scum of the Earth recounts how displaced folk like him fled in the face of Hitler’s unstoppable juggernaut which flattened all that got in its way. As the Wehrmacht overran France, the Luftwaffe machine gunned fleeing women and children in their thousands, not so much out of vindictiveness but because they followed the American maxim of mowing down anything and everyone that moved. War remains the ugliest of businesses.

War, as American war crimes from one end of the globe to the other testify, is hell and, whether it is the Fall of France or the Liberation of Mariupol, children make the easiest and most vulnerable of targets. I have seen it in South Armagh where British paratroopers gunned down 12 year old Majella O’Hare because she was going to Church and in Damascus where Armenian mothers had to evacuate their children lest they get their legs sliced off by incoming American shrapnel.

Here are the accounts of over 100,000 Japanese-American children treated like dogs in the United States during the course of World War Two. And here are further accounts of this racist crime against humanity, which was visited upon Japanese-American children and not Italian-Americans or German-Americans. Here are accounts of how Croatians interned Serbian children during that same war.

And here is the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been recently guilty of crimes against humanity in western Ukraine, surveying the awful treatment meted out to children during the wars of the last 100 years. Polish children interned in Germany, Russian children during the 1921-23 famine, the Spanish Civil War, Yugoslavia 1942, Czechoslovakian Jews 1944, Kashmir, Greece, Laos, MI6’s Biafran genocide, Thailand, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Peru, South Sudan, Liberia, Syria, Congo, Gaza.

And though those are only for starters, I doubt Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, working on Pope Francis’ orders, mentioned any of them when he discussed “the Vatican’s ‘advocacy’ for the return of the estimated 19,000 Ukrainian children who have been brought to Russia since the renewed invasion on 24 February 2022”. when he recently met Creepy Joe Biden at the White House.

Then there is the world-famous Vienna Boys’ Choir who were interned in Australia during World War Two and who, this article alleged were lucky as “three other boys who were originally supposed to join the choir on tour, but whose plans were scuppered when their voices broke, eventually found themselves fighting for the German Army. All three died on the Russian front”. As arch-collaborator Cardinal Zuppi is no Archbishop Daniel Mannix, Lvova-Belova might be forgiven for assuming His Eminence might like those children in her care to take their chances amidst the carnage of this needless war. Or, perhaps, in Iraq where the Yanks murdered over a million children for the hell of it, or in Yemen, where over 400,00, half of them children, perished to further NATO’s hegemonic aims.

Biden’s Porta Parties

Or, if evidence oozing out of Washington suggests, with one of the Bidens’ porta parties, which U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been recently exposing by showing Hunter Biden having sex with under-aged prostitutes, illegally trafficking prostitutes across state lines, snorting cocaine off their backsides and claiming it all as legitimate tax deductions.

The fact that commercial quantities of cocaine were found in the White House’s war room is not only a further indication that the Biden regime is a den of depravity but it is reminiscent of the antics of Jeffrey Epstein who, lest we forget, brought serial sex offender and serial war criminal POTUS Bill Clinton to his Orgy Island honeytrap on countless occasions, most likely to sniff, as then Vice POTUS Biden probably would, the captive children they trafficked there.

Take Me Home to Mayo

Porta parties are not the preserve of either Dubai or the White House. As my earlier article showed, even remote Mayo in Ireland is in on the act. Take Me Home To Mayo is a catchy song in memory of Mayo man Michael Gaughan who, with fellow Mayo man Frank Stagg, died on hunger strike in London. Besides the traffickers shown after 5:00 carrying Stagg’s coffin, the disgraceful way Stagg’s mortal remains were treated is of interest as his brother Emmet, who was for long a leading member of the Irish Labour Party, was let off with a caution after being nabbed in the grounds of the Irish President having a porta party with an underage male prostitute. As that was most likely not Emmet’s first rodeo and as he had been vehemently opposed to his brother being buried with dignity, one might assume MI5 Jeffrey Epsteined him.

As Pastor Clifford Peeples, who fronted some of MI6’s most notorious anti Catholic death squads during the so-called Irish Troubles, is now fighting the same dirty war against Orthodox Christians on behalf of MI6 in Ukraine, one must see the guiding hand of MI6 and the CIA in why the Vatican’s top brass collude with such notorious sectarian butchers.

But even if Peeples and his war crimes were only a sideshow, as Ireland’s American overlords readily admit, for their own nefarious reasons, that Ireland is a major child sex trafficking hub, as the Clintons have major hideaways just south of Dublin, as Tusla, Ireland’s notorious not-fit-for-purpose child protection agency, admits scores of Ukrainian children have gone missing and as there is further documented evidence that vulnerable Ukrainian children have been groomed and trafficked into Ireland those, Irish and Ukrainians alike, running these porta parties have very serious questions to answer.

MI6 Agent Volodymyr Zelensky’s Child Trafficking Hub

Ukraine has been a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking since the early 1990s. Men, women, and children are trafficked for the purposes of forced labor and begging and sexual and other forms of exploitation. They are not my words but those of USAID which, with the National Endowment for Democracy, is one of the CIA’s main tools of subversion.

Although USAID goes on to implicate Russia, along with Poland and Turkey, its own figures do not substantiate their Russophobic charge as they claim most of those at risk are in the western oblasts adjoining NATO’s front line states where, as this pro NATO source claims, web searches for Ukrainian refugee porn have surged.

Just so you understand that, as these millions of Ukrainian women and children fled into the supposed safety of NATO, their new hosts were researching how to rape them. The article then goes on to instance cases from Poland and other Russophobic hotbeds where Ukrainian women and children were propositioned.

This pro-NATO article, meanwhile, cites a 2016 report “on the epidemic of trafficking in Ukraine, as it remains one of Europe’s most notorious sources of human trafficking. Since 1991, more than 160,000 men, women and children have been exploited for labor, sex, forced begging and organ removal, according to a mid-2015 report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM)”.

Part of the reason for this is that UNICEF and similar groups just use these never-ending tragedies as little other than excuses to rattle their self-serving collection boxes and get tens of millions from NATO on condition that they sing NATO’s tune. That has been the story in ISIS occupied Syria and it is the story in Nazi infested Ukraine. It is not only wrong but must be exposed as being both as wrong and as evil as transposing their own war crimes onto Maria Lvova-Belova.

Declan Hayes

Source

