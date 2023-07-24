Three Palestinian prisoners snatch freedom from Israeli prisons

Posted on by fada1

July 24, 2023

Palestinian prisoners during visiting hours at the Israeli occupation’s Gilboa prison (AFP)

The Israeli occupation releases three Palestinian prisoners and arrests two others.

Prisoners Mohammad Suhail and Othman Hamed, from Silwad, east of Ramallah, snatched on Sunday their freedom from Israeli occupation prisons, 13 months after their detention.

Similarly, prisoner Mansour Hamayel, from the town of Beita, south of Nablus, also won his freedom after an arrest that lasted about a month and a half.

On the other hand, Israeli occupation forces arrested on Sunday two Palestinian citizens from the occupied city of Al-Quds.

The occupation forces arrested both the freed prisoner, Mamdouh Amira, from the occupied city of Al-Quds, and Yazan Jaber, from the town of Jabal Al-Mukaber, after they raided their homes, local sources reported.

Concurrently, the Military Occupation Court in “Ofer” Prison will hold a session this Monday for the cancer-stricken prisoner, Asif Al-Rifai (21 years), from Kafr ‘Ein, northwest of occupied Ramallah.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club stated in a statement that the occupation continues to arrest and prosecute Al-Rifai despite the difficult and dangerous health condition he is going through, as he is in the “Ramla” Prison Clinic.

The statement noted that the Israeli occupation prisons administration frequently transfers Al-Rifai handcuffed to “Assaf Harofeh” hospital for chemotherapy, and then returns him back to “Ramla” prison.

Elsewhere, the Prisoners Club confirmed that Al-Rifai’s continued detention is a crime, in light of the continued deterioration of his health condition and his urgent need for the care of his family.

It is worth noting that over 600 ill Palestinians are currently held in Israeli occupation prisons, including about 200 prisoners who suffer from chronic diseases, and 24 of whom suffer from cancer and tumors of varying degrees.

