Israeli political blocs at each other’s throats, play blame game

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

24 Jul 2023

Source: Israeli media

An Israeli mounted police officer confronts a demonstrator during a protest rally against the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul, in “Tel Aviv”, on July 24, 2023 (AFP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media report clashes between Israeli police and anti-overhaul protesters in “Tel Aviv” in the aftermath of the Knesset passing a bill that strips the Supreme Court of its powers.

The Israeli occupation entity is living in a state of turmoil after the government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, passed a bill today that strips the Supreme Court of its powers over the parliament.

Angry settlers opposing the decision gathered in massive crowds outside the Knesset and across the occupation entity declaring their rejection of the legislation, which is a cornerstone of Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan.

Following the cabinet session, Netanyahu indicated that the Knesset’s legislation was “necessary” in order to “restore a degree of balance between the branches of government,” Israeli media reported.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu blamed the Israeli opposition for the collapse of talks to reach a compromise but said his right-wing coalition will open channels of communication with the opposition parties to try and reach a broad agreement by November.

Elsewhere, Netanyahu stressed that the Israeli occupation military must remain out of any political disputes and addressed reservists, urging them to keep the army “out of the political argument.”

Israeli media reported clashes between Israeli occupation police and anti-overhaul protestors in “Tel Aviv”, adding that three settlers were injured after being rammed by a car near “Kfar Saba”.

A vehicle rams Israeli protestors amid widespread demonstrations across occupied #Palestine against the judicial reforms. pic.twitter.com/2y06MBUSAH — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 24, 2023

Mounted police confronted protesters heading toward the Israeli Supreme Court building in occupied Al-Quds, in an attempt to suppress the protests.

According to Israeli media, 172,000 Israelis are demonstrating in Al-Quds and “Tel Aviv” against the judicial overhaul.

Commenting on Netanyahu’s remarks, former Israeli Prime Minister and prominent opposition figure Yair Lapid described the premier’s invitation to hold talks as “empty, because it is not within his authority.”

“As anyone involved in attempts to reach broad agreements has discovered, Benjamin Netanyahu is not really Israel’s prime minister. He is a prisoner of [Justice Minister Yariv] Levin and [far-right politicians Simcha] Rothman and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir,” Lapid said.

The former Prime Minister added that he “made every effort to prevent a rift in the nation” but that “the opposition will not be a partner in talks that are just an empty show.”

“Netanyahu’s statement tonight is another lie, the sole purpose of which is to reduce pressure by the Americans and put the protests to sleep. The government of extremists and messianists cannot tear apart our democracy at noon, and in the evening send Netanyahu to say that he is proposing dialogue,” Lapid continued.

“They won’t make us give up. We won’t give up. The struggle has just begun.”

Mossad chief David Barnea, however, made a vague statement on the ongoing situation.

According to Israeli media, when responding to concerns among agents of the spy agency regarding the judicial overhaul, Barnea said, “If things come to a constitutional crisis, I will be on the right side — but that time has not arrived.”

The media also revealed that personnel within the organization informed the chief that they were contemplating whether to stay or end their service in the current climate.

Read more: US calls Knesset’s vote to limit Supreme Court powers ‘unfortunate’

The entity lost

On his part, former Israeli occupation Security Minister Benny Gantz told reporters that the Knesset’s decision was a “grave mistake”, confirming that the opposition will not back down.

“A majority in the Knesset that wants agreements was defeated by extreme MKs who decided to change our identity, who want to take us to an abyss of hatred, to divide us, and to turn us against each other,” he said.

“Those who think they won today will soon find this was a grave mistake for us all,” Gantz added.

According to the top opposition figure, Netanyahu “preferred the political needs of Ben Gvir and the whims of Levin over Israel’s diplomacy, its security, over Israeli society and democracy.”

“Anyone who saw the defense minister beg the justice minister [to compromise] understands how badly Israel now needs a responsible adult.”

“Netanyahu has failed. This whole government is a resonant failure.”

Gantz pledged that the fight against Netanyahu’s government will continue and that “hundreds of thousands of patriots protesting” will spearhead further planned overhauls, describing the public protests as “our hope”.

“We may have lost a battle but we will win the war,” he stressed.

Directing his words to reservists that announced that they were ending their service or planning to, Gantz urged them to continue carrying out their military duties.

“Everything approved here will be canceled and erased from the book of laws, sooner or later.”

Impact army competence

An Israeli news channel reported that Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi warned Netanyahu during a meeting that negative public comments against Israeli soldiers taking part in the demonstrations will affect the army’s “competence”.

Halevi urged the Prime Minister to help put an end to the hostile remarks against troops opposing the judicial reforms.

“The chief of staff presented at the meeting the assessment of the security situation, the readiness of the IDF, the assessments and the consequences of the legislation on the readiness and cohesion” of the army, the outlet said citing an army source.

Halevi “emphasized [to Netanyahu] that it is necessary to stop [those] speaking out against the IDF and its servicemembers, in the standing and reserve army.”

“These statements harm the competence and cohesion” of the army, the staff commander said, according to the source.

The Israeli military will make “great efforts to maintain competence and cohesion even at the present time.”

Security Minister Yoav Gallant, who was previously sacked by Netanyahu before the latter reversed his decision, said he attempted to reach a general consensus on the bill before the vote but failed.

“If I were to vote against the law, I would have to resign,” Gallant said in closed discussions as per Israeli media.

“If I had left, it wouldn’t have changed anything. It’s best that I stay at the wheel at such a time.”

The Minister considered that reservists threatening to end their duty over the judicial reform plans are “acting irresponsibly”.

“I tried to reach an agreement. Unfortunately, it didn’t work,” Israeli media cited Gallant as saying.

The Israeli military “will carry out its missions… My goal is to maintain security and democracy.”

For months, upheaval and chaos took the Israeli occupation entity by storm. Violent clashes erupted between the opposition and police, as Israeli settlers protest against the government’s judicial reforms. Appeals for civil disobedience and riots have been met with stern warnings from both sides, as political rifts are widening and warning against the outbreak of a “civil war”.

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Herzi Halevi, IOF, Judicial overhaul, Netanyahu, Occupied Alquds, Ziomedia |