July’s Panoramic Timeline: Al-Manar’s Pioneer Documentation of 2006 War

July 20, 2023

July’s Panoramic Timeline one of prominent digital documentations of 2006 July War prepared by AL-Manar.

Get ready to discover one of the most significant digital documentation achievements of the 2006 July War. Al-Manar website presents an interactive timeline that documents the war that drove the final nail in the coffin of the US’ “New Middle East” project.

“July’s Panoramic Timeline”, an interactive one that falls within the category of data journalism and is a user-friendly reference for the most important events during the 33-day war.

This digital project documents the diaries of the July war on the military, political, and humanitarian levels, providing the user with a complete and interactive view of the war days through icons that symbolize the most prominent events.

Furthermore, Al-Manar’s timeline is rich with multimedia including videos and photos that offers credible documentation of the war days.

Multimedia added to Al-Manar interactive timeline on July War.

“July’s Panoramic Timeline” can be considered as a prominent reference for the messages delivered by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during the July War, as it provides easy and clear documentation via audio and video of the resistance leader’s speeches and interviews.

In addition to users in English-speaking countries, this project addresses Arab users and others around the world, as Al-Manar website has prepared the timeline in the following international languages: Arabic, French and Spanish.

Join us on this exceptional journey of documentation that will take you on a journey from escalation and fighting to relative calm, from devastating bombardment to steadfast resistance, and from massive destruction to the will to live. You will find yourself immersed in real events and scenes that revive memories and shed light on the true heroes.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

