Al-Hindi to Al Mayadeen: PA did not fulfill promise given to PIJ

25 Jul 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Mohammad Al-Hindi, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) speaks during an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen TV, Beirut, Lebanon, July 25, 2023.

By Al Mayadeen English

n an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen deputy chief of the PIJ, highlights the firm stance of the movement on the case of Palestinian Resistance fighters detained by the Palestinian Authority.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Mohammad, Al-Hindi, in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen, affirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to assert an image of a victory through which he could make a show of Israeli deterrence, but his plan failed in Jenin and its camp, achieving nothing.

He emphasized “the unity of the Palestinian people and their factions” as “the foundation of Resistance,” as proven in the Battle of the Fury of Jenin, in which various factions in the city cooperated to defend Jenin from the Israeli occupation’s = incursion. Al-Hindi confirmed that during this battle, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade shared weapons and funds with fighters of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and other factions.

He also stated that “the Palestinian people currently possess good military capabilities, manufacturing their weapons in Gaza and the West Bank.”

In his interview with Al Mayadeen, Al-Hindi asserted that the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, “proved that it can deter and confront the occupation,” adding that its military capabilities in Gaza and the West Bank have vastly improved.

Al-Hindi believed that “resistance in Palestine has become an individual, collective, and factional decision,” adding that “Al-Quds Brigades are at the forefront of the confrontation.” He further noted that “the battle [to free Palestine] is long and ongoing, and we realize that the price for ending the occupation in the West Bank is high, but we also believe that victory is on our side.”

PIJ will not attend the meeting of Secretaries-General in Cario

Regarding the Palestinian Authority, the Deputy Secretary-General stressed that the project of the [Palestinian ] Authority is based on compromise and negotiations [with the occupation] has failed, and the rise in settlement activity bears testament to this.”

Al-Hindi added that the PA, headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has no role to play on the political level, but rather its role is limited to security matters.

Moreover, the official criticized the security apparatuses of the Palestinian Authority arrested Resistance fighters simply because they resist the occupation, without any legal charges raised against them.

Al-Hindi, in his exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen, referred to a promise made by officials in the Palestinian Authority to release detained Resistance fighters in preparation for Abbas’s visit to the Jenin camp. However, this promise, he said, was not fulfilled.

He announced that the PIJ will not participate in the meeting of the secretaries-general in Cairo unless the PA releases the detained resistance fighters, adding that “Palestinian factions are making efforts to bring the points of views of [the Palestinian] Islamic Jihad and the [Palestinian] Authority closer together to ensure the success [of a possible] meeting”

Moreover, the Deputy Secretary-General that the PIJ continues to communicate with its counterparts in the Fatah movement in hopes securing a release of the detainees.

He also revealed that the head of the General Intelligence Service of the PA, Major General Majid Faraj, called the Secretary-General of the PIJ, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, but they did not meet in person.

Al-Hindi pointed out that the PIJ “has made various efforts to bring Fatah and Hamas closer, further stating that the movement welcomes any rapprochement between them.

Internal Israeli crisis to the benefit of Palestine

Regarding the ongoing political crisis in “Israel,” Al-Hindi said that the occupation is facing significant division between the Easterner and WesternerJews [Mizrahi and Ashkenazi jews], which concerns the United States.

Al-Hindi predicted that the phenomenon of reverse migration in “Israel” is bound to increase due to the turbulent situation in the occupation’s society. This turbulence and changes on the administrative levels, along with other developments in the region, especially the Iran-Saudi reconciliation, come in favor of the Palestinian people, according to Al-Hindi.

The Deputy Secreatry-General asserted that reunifying political opponents in “Israel” is difficult, and if Netanyahu considers launching an aggression on Palestinian cities to divert attention from the internal Israeli crisis, the Resistance in Gaza and the West Bank will respond and deter the occupation.

Complete Video

