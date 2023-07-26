Leaders of Major Clans in Gaza Mobilize against PA Arrests, Demand Elections

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 25, 2023

Representatives of major clans in the besieged Gaza Strip held a national conference. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Representatives of major clans in the besieged Gaza Strip held a national conference demanding a comprehensive national plan to confront the Israeli occupation.

This conference was a rare occurrence since political meetings of this nature are often confined to political groups, such as Hamas, Fatah, and other socialist, Islamic and nationalist parties.

In a statement issued at the end of the conference, the leaders of the clans reiterated their full support of the Resistance in the occupied West Bank.

They also demanded that the Palestinian Authority stop its political arrests of Palestinian activists in the West Bank.

In the statement, the groups also called for the immediate formation of an inclusive Palestinian National Council, with elections at home and abroad.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

