Nearly One-Third of Settlers Considering Leaving Entity: 56 % Worried about Civil War

July 26 2023

By Staff, Agencies

A survey carried out Tuesday in the wake of the “Israeli” government passing the first “law” in its “judicial” overhaul package found that nearly one-third of “Israelis” are considering leaving the entity.

The Channel 13 poll found that 28% of respondents were weighing a move abroad, 64% were not, and 8% were unsure.

The survey reflected the impact of the coalition passing the “judicial law” on Monday, despite sustained mass protests.

Over half of the survey’s respondents — 54% — said they feared the “judicial overhaul” was harming “Israel’s” security, and 56% were worried about “civil war”.

Only 33% of respondents said they believed “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that he wants to compromise on the rest of the “judicial overhaul” legislation, although 84% of voters for the premier’s Likud party said they believed him.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said leading opposition figures Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz should return to negotiations.

The Channel 13 survey also tallied support for political parties if a vote was held, although there are no national elections in the offing.

