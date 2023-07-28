Ben-Gvir, settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque amid calls for confrontations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 27, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on July 27, 2023 (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

The provocations of illegal Israeli settlers, spearheaded by Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, against Al-Aqsa Mosque continue.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported today, Thursday, that more than a thousand illegal Israeli settlers, spearheaded by Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of commemorating the so-called “destruction of the Temple.”

Our correspondent pointed out that “the settlers are performing Talmudic rituals at Bab Al-Asbat in Al-Aqsa Mosque [compound].”

Breaking News

Israeli Settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under the leadership of the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, in memory of the so-called "Destruction of the Temple" under Israeli forces protection. pic.twitter.com/MeScqiCfzW — Ahmed Shameya (@Ahmedwsh95) July 27, 2023

On Friday evening, dozens of illegal settlers, accompanied by Ben-Gvir, began storming the Old City of occupied Al-Quds to take part in the provocative Israeli “Flag March”.

In Al-Ghazali Square, adjacent to Al-Asbat Gate, the settlers held “Talmudic rituals” amid heavy deployment of Israeli occupation forces in the area, which saw the restriction of the movement of Palestinians.

مستوطنون يؤدون طقوساً تلمودية وصلوات عند حائط البراق صباح اليوم إحياء لما يسمى ذكرى "خراب الهيكل" pic.twitter.com/AEo2ZvRtMw — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) July 27, 2023

Israeli occupation forces deployed heavily inside the Old City since the early hours of dawn to secure the settlers’ incursions and closed the perimeter of Bab Al-Amoud in occupied Al-Quds, where hundreds of settlers, mainly armed, arrived while yelling racist chants.

In the meantime, a group of men and women already stationed in Al-Aqsa gathered inside the Mosque, reciting takbeers, as part of their attempts to confront the settlers’ incursions and racism.

Calls spread in the occupied West Bank, Al-Quds, and the ’48 territories to confront the “Flag March” in occupied Al-Quds and the settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa, by stationing inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today, Thursday.

All youth groups and associations in the towns and camps of occupied Al-Quds mobilized to confront the “Flag March” and the settlers’ incursions and to raise the Palestinian flag in all the squares.

The calls from Al-Quds came out as follows: “Today we renew the challenge… On the anniversary of the destruction of their temple, the settlers will storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, O our brethren and people, let us, once again, rise against their attempts and make our way toward Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Warnings against the repercussions of the “Flag March” and the implementation of a major storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque continued amid calls to confront the march by all available means.

Read more: IOF kill Palestinian man during Nablus raid

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Al-Asbat Gate, Bab al-‘Amoud, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Attack on Al-Aqsa, Itamar Ben Gvir, Occupied Alquds, Occupied Palestine, Palestinian cause, Zonist Flag March |