Nasrallah: Muslims must punish those who desecrate the Quran

July 29, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaking on the tenth of Muharram. (Screengrab)

By Al Mayadeen English

In his speech during the commemoration of the day of Ashura, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, touches on the desecration of the Holy Quran, the blockade imposed on Syria and Yemen, the presidential file in Lebanon, as well as the recent events on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

On the anniversary of the commemoration of the tenth of Muharram, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said, “The slogan of our rally is to defend two valuable things, the Book of God and Ahl al-Bayt.”

With regard to the Holy Qur’an, Nasrallah added, “The Swedish and Dutch governments and the whole world must understand that we are an Ummah that does not tolerate any attack or desecration of its sanctities.”

He added that for hundreds of years, the nation has been built culturally, spiritually, and emotionally to reject grievance, humiliation, and aggression. That said, he stressed that the “insistence that took place over the past few days on the desecration of the Quran in Denmark is an attack on Islam and a billion Muslims.”

The Secretary-General believes that the countries part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should convey a strong and resolute message to these governments that such attacks will be met with a diplomatic and political boycott. He continues, however, that “if Islamic countries fail to act [in defense of the Quran], then Muslim youth must act in accordance with their responsibility and punish the desecrators and await no one to defend their religion.”

Nasrallah warned that if nations don’t take such an action, then the brave and zealous Muslim youth in the world must punish those who desecrate the burning of the Qur’an in defense of their religion and should not wait for anyone to defend it for them.

He added that the Muslim youth in the world will act freely if the two governments do not stop such attacks, and the world will witness their zeal and readiness to sacrifice in defense of the Qur’an,” revealing that this year’s slogan is: “Labaik (At your service), O’ Quran, Labaik, O’ Hussein, Labaik, O’ Mahdi.”

‘We support Palestine with everything we own’

Regarding the repeated desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by barbaric Zionists, the enemy must see a definite stance by all Muslims.

Nasrallah stressed that this region will not rest until the “cancer [“Israel”] is removed,” and stressed that the Palestinian people are now walking in the path of resistance.

Nasrallah pointed out that “the Palestinian people today believe more than ever in the resistance, place their hopes on it and on the axis of resistance in the region, offering martyrs and striving with knives, explosive devices, pistols, and stones.”

Likewise, Nasrallah affirmed in his speech that, “Hezbollah and the resistance stand by the Palestinian people with everything they own.”

Nasrallah warns the Zionist entity

In the same context, Nasrallah touched on the recent events regarding the Lebanese southern border with occupied Palestine and stressed that “Lebanon is the aggressor, and the enemy entity is still occupying parts of our land.”

He recalled that the Israeli enemy had reoccupied part of the town of Ghajar in the past weeks, “and brazenly talks about the resistance’s provocations on the borders.”

Nasrallah addressed the occupation Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and entity leaders saying: “Beware of any foolishness,” because the resistance in Lebanon “will not be complacent and will not abandon its responsibilities of protection or deterrence, and will be ready to face any mistake or act of foolishness.”

‘Opening doors for serious talks regarding the presidential file in Lebanon’

Regarding the presidential elections in Lebanon, Nasrallah said, “It is clear that everyone will wait for September, and we believe that opening the door to serious talks may open up prospects in the presidential file.”

He also said that the caretaker government in Lebanon must “continue to shoulder its responsibility, especially the complications of people’s lives,” stressing that the “parliament must not be disrupted.”

Nasrallah renewed his statement that “Hezbollah’s position is to defend Lebanon, its people, and its oil, gas, and water from looting”, in rejection of “humiliation, submission, and surrender”.

‘Yemen demonstrated legendary steadfastness’

At the end of the Ashura day rally, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah stated, “The Yemeni people believed in the resistance, Karbala and its culture, and presented this legendary steadfastness in the face of aggression.”

Following eight years of war, the Yemeni people have the right to “lift the blockade imposed on Yemen, stop the aggression against it, and take the appropriate decision and choice.”

‘Caesar was imposed to subjugate Damascus after US military failure’

As for Syria, Nasrallah said that the US Casar Act is an “unjust” law designed to subjugate Damascus “after its political and military failure.”

He believed that “every free and honorable person must strive to break this siege.”

