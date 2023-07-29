Will rally on Saturday in defense of Quran, all oppressed: Nasrallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 29, 2023

Source: Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a speech commemorating Ashura on July 28, 2023

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlines that the resistance part does not seek to garner power in Lebanon, but rather to protect the people’s interests.

Nasrallah: We will go out to the squares and our central slogan is “At your service, O Quran, at your service, O Hussein, at your service, O Mahdi.”

The perpetrators of the bombing in the Sayedah Zeinab area in Damascus are terrorist extremists with a clear objective, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Friday.

An explosive device was detonated in Sayyidah Zeinab, south of Damascus, Syria, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

Our correspondent said an explosive-laden motorcycle made its way to the area, targeting a hotspot for Muslims who visit to perform Ziayarah rituals, marking the second terrorist attack this week.

Sayyed Nasrallah said Friday that the lovers of Ahl Al-Bayt in Syria would commemorate Ashura with great intensity despite the terrorist attempts aimed at frightening them.

On another note, talking about domestic Lebanese issues, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon “has never sought to compete with anyone for wealth or power since its establishment.”

He emphasized that in the path of Resistance and political struggle, Hezbollah does not seek authority to rule over people or to pursue positions of power.

Being in power is a means to protect and serve the people and solve their problems, he underlined.

“Hunger today is even affecting Western countries, and thousands of migrants die in the seas, and this is one of the injustices in this world,” he said, stressing that such injustice as that prevailing today has never been seen by the human race.

“The oppression, torment, and tyranny prevailing in the world today have no precedent in human history,” he said. “The world today is controlled by a small group of billionaires who are ready to incite wars.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah stressed that the theme of the rallies set to take place on Saturday would be defending the Quran and Ahl Al-Bayt, “and they will come out in defense of the Quran against those who insist on disrespecting it.”

“In our rallies tomorrow, we will come out to defend all the oppressed, tortured, and persecuted in Palestine, Yemen, Bahrain, and all over the world,” he added.

This comes amid similar calls from Yemen’s leadership, with Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badereddine Al-Houthi underlining that Yemen unwaveringly stood with Palestine and the Palestinian cause, stressing that it always strives to cooperate and coordinate with the Palestinian people and resistance, as well as the entire Axis of Resistance.

“What we seek from our cooperation with the Axis of Resistance is to achieve the desired goal of liberating Palestine and saving the Palestinian people,” he added.

In the context of recent events, a statement was issued by the Ashura processions condemning the heinous act of burning copies of the Holy Quran in the capital city of Sanaa and other Yemeni governorates. The statement emphasized that commemorating this occasion is an expression of their love, loyalty, and connection to Imam Hussein.

The statement also reaffirmed their principled stance in supporting the Axis of Resistance against the Zionists, with the ultimate goal of defeating them and liberating the holy sites in Palestine.

Furthermore, they expressed their unwavering commitment to the causes of the Islamic World, especially the Palestinian cause. They maintained their opposition to the Israeli occupation and the arrogance of the United States.

Massive popular processions took place in several Yemeni provinces to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. The participants carried banners sporting slogans against the US and the Israeli occupation while calling for the boycott of US and Israeli goods.

Sanaa saw massive demonstrations last Friday in protest of the burning of the Holy Quran.

Sayyed Nasrallah last week underlined that the masses should not fall for the apologies and statements being made by the Swedish and Danish authorities after they authorized the burning of the Holy book under the pretext of freedom of expression.

The Hezbollah chief also called for demonstrations against the desecration of sanctities by Western countries.

