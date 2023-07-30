Ashura 2023: Lebanon Streets Bustle with Mourners

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 29, 2023

Since dawn, the streets of Lebanon bustled with devotees of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH), earnestly demonstrating loyalty and joining the marches in defense of the holy Quran as called for by the Secretary General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Banners and flags adorned the streets, bearing the emblems of revered Hezbollah leaders, and slogans in support of the holy Quran, atop of which the slogan initiated yesterday by Sayyed Nasrallah during his speech on the last night of Ashura: At your service O Quran, at your service O Hussein, at your service O Mahdi.

Families, young and old, walked together, united by their reverence for Imam Hussein.

Through their shared commitment, the message of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) resonated beyond the Lebanese southern suburbs, where the central ceremony took place.

In the days ahead, the streets would return to tranquility, but the embers of devotion would continue to burn within the hearts of the marchers.

Ashura marks the culmination of the 10-day mourning period observed during the sacred month of Muharram.

Annually, Hezbollah conducts a significant ceremony in Dahiyeh, complemented by mourning events in various regions of Lebanon, including Baalbek and the South.

Throughout these solemn days, the faithful pay tribute to the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was tragically slain in the Battle of Karbala. The rituals of mourning encompass processions, recitations of elegies, and reflections on the values of sacrifice, righteousness, and justice exemplified by Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Hezbollah’s central ceremony in Dahiyeh serves as a focal point for the community, drawing adherents from diverse backgrounds, coming together to remember the timeless message of resilience and steadfastness represented by Imam Hussein (PBUH). The procession ended with a speech by Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah who tackled local and international developments.

Additionally, Hezbollah organized mourning ceremonies in Baalbek and the South of Lebanon. These gatherings extend the commemoration to different regions, uniting believers in shared grief and devotion.

Ashura in Tyre, South of Lebanon

Ashura in Baalbeck, Bekaa

The significance of Ashura and the accompanying mourning ceremonies transcend the boundaries of Lebanon, resonating with Shia Muslims worldwide. It is a time of profound introspection, inspiring followers to recommit themselves to the pursuit of truth, compassion, and social justice—a testament to the enduring legacy of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Mourners in Karbala

Mourners in Karbala

Source: Al-Manar Website

Processions of condolence to the master of martyrs all over the Islamic Republic from north to south

A clip from the latmiyyah delivered by Radoud Mahmoud Karimi at the condolence gathering for the captives, in the presence of Imam Khamenei

