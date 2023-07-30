Exclusive Interviews: Lebanese Vow to Defend Holy Quran on Ashura

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 29, 2023

Areej Fatima Al-Husseini

The streets of Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) swarmed with Imam Hussein (AS) devotees from all walks of life to show commitment and participate in Hezbollah’s annual Ashura parade.

After listening to the recitation of Imam Hussein’s (AS) saga, men, women, and children from every region of Beirut and Mount Lebanon marched together, chanting at the top of their voices against injustice, tyranny, and corruption.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced that this year’s march comes under the title “March of Al-Thaqalayn (the Two Weighty Things)” and launched the slogan “We are at your service, O Qur’an. We are at your service, O Hussein. We are at your service, O Mahdi.”

This motto received great interaction among the masses, especially as they are immensely outraged due to the recent desecration of the Quran that took place in Sweden.

Al-Manar English website conducted exclusive interviews with attendees of various ages and groups:

The first group was the Imam Al-Mahdi scout battalions, which took an active role in the march, touring the streets while playing music.

Despite the scorching heat, the mother of Martyr Mohammad Kamal Srour made every effort to partake in the consolation of Sayyida Zainab on the Day of Ashura, holding the holy Quran in one hand and a picture of her son in the other.

Holding her child’s hand and encouraging him to chant for Imam Hussein (AS), this lady reaffirmed her commitment to the path of Ahl-al-Bayt (AS) until the last breath.

The Martyrs’ daughters made a unique impression by wearing headbands with a special motto that says, “I swear by my martyred father, I am at your service.”

Once more, the Lebanese demonstrate their distinguished presence on the tenth of Muharram, reiterating their steadiness to follow the path of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions and vowing to sacrifice their lives to save their holy book.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

