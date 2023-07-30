S. Nasrallah Warns ‘Israel’ Against Any Folly, Delivers Transnational Address on Ashura

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 29, 2023

Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah addressing Ashura rally in Dahiyeh (Saturday, July 29, 2023).

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Saturday threatened the Israeli enemy against any folly, stressing that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully ready to shoulder responsibilities in defending Lebanon, Palestine and the entire nation.

Reiterating Imam Hussein’s (AS) resonant slogan “Humiliation, never!”, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that its is a duty to be present in all battlefields against tyrants.

Addressing mass Ashura rally in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that desecration of Quran in Sweden and Denmark is intolerable by the Muslim Ummah (nation). In this regard he urged a firm stance by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He lashed out at the Zionist entity’s “impudency” in talking about Hezbollah “border provocations,” affirming that the Zionist entity is the party which is attacking Lebanon through the reoccupation of Lebanese town of Al-Ghajar.

The resistance leader, meanwhile, voiced unwavering support to Palestine and Palestinian people, as he called for lifting blockade on Yemen and Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah also warned against homosexuality as a serious threat to Lebanese and Muslim societies.

In Defense of Al-Thaqalayn

At the beginning of his televised speech, aired on Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Ashura rallies this year were under the banner: “In Defense of Al-Thaqalayn”, referring to the two weighty things Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) commended Muslims to stick to before his death: The holy Quran and his household.

Sayyed Nasrallah applaud tens of thousands of mourners over participation in Ashura commemoration this year, despite all kinds of difficulties.

“The title of the Ashura rallies this year is “In defense of Al-Thaqalayn”. We chose this title to affirm that our holy book and the household of our prophet (PBUH) are red lines,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“Last night, I called on you to chant slogans: “At your service O Quran, at your service O Hussein, at your service O Mahdi” and thankfully you did.”

Mourner holds holy Quran during Ashura procession in Beiurt’s Dahiyeh (Saturday, July 29, 2023).

His eminence then lashed out at Danish authorities for desecrating the holy Quran after similar acts of Sacrilege were carried out in Sweden.

“Sweden and Denmark have to know that desecration of our holy Quran and sanctities are intolerable. Insistence to desecrate Quran in Denmark is an aggression on Islam.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take firm stance regarding this issue in is upcoming meeting next week.

“We are waiting for a firm stance by OIC, or else then this body is considered unqualified to defend our religion.”

The Lebanese resistance leader stressed, meanwhile, that Muslim youths “are fully ready to act responsibly and defend Islam and their holy book.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Zionist entity that similar acts of sacrilege at Al-Aqsa Mosque will have repercussions that won’t be in favor of the occupation regime.

Palestine, Yemen, and Syria

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah’s unwavering support to Palestine and Palestinian people.

“On Ashura, we reaffirm that Palestine is the absolute right of this Ummah, while ‘Israel’ is the evident wrong. It is a duty to defend the oppressed people of Palestine. We in Hezbollah, stress that we stand by Palestine by all means, as we consider that our battle is one and our future is one.”

His eminence hailed Yemeni people over steadfastness, calling for lifting the blockade imposed on the Arab impoverished country.

“Yemeni people are still suffering from the blockade and the repercussions of the aggression,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that “the unofficial truce in Yemen is not enough.”

“It’s the right of the Yemeni people to return to normal life.”

Tackling latest developments in Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Hezbollah stands by Syrian people against the unjust US sanctions.

“Following the political and military failures, the US goes ahead with its blockade on Syria through the so-called Caesar Act.”

