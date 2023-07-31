Ben-Gvir Revokes Early Release of Palestinians from Prison

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 30, 2023

Zionist Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (image from archive).

Extremist Israeli Minister of the so-called National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir issued on Sunday an amendment to the law on the administrative release of Palestinian prisoners, canceling a previous policy that had allowed the early release of some Palestinian prisoners from prison.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has toughened the crackdown on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails by amending the law on their administrative release.



The earlier policy, which allowed early release of Palestinians from prison, has now been revoked. pic.twitter.com/TZgWQWQx77 — Palestine Responds (@PalestineRespon) July 30, 2023

This is part of Ben-Gvir’s efforts to make life difficult for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons, who, in the past, were eligible for early release due to a lack of space to house them.

Ever since he became officially a part of the Israeli government ever, Ben-Gvir has made it a mission as holy as a promise to impose sanctions on Palestinians, on top of them the prisoners, to make their lives even more miserable than it already is due to the Israeli occupation.

Sanctions imposed on the prisoners since Ben-Gvir assumed office include controlling the amount of water that the prisoners can use, reducing the duration of showering so that prisoners are allowed to shower at a specific hour, and locking bathrooms designated for showering in some prisons.

Other measures include providing the prisoners with bad bread, as well as doubling the raids and searches against them using stun grenades and sniffer dogs.

Among these measures are also the approval in a preliminary reading of a draft law depriving prisoners of medical treatment and some surgical operations, and the approval of the Ministerial Legislative Committee in the Israeli government of a draft law approving capital punishment for prisoners involved in the armed resistance.

Other racist measures imposed by Ben-Gvir on the prisoners are the doubling of the solitary confinement of prisoners, removing television sets from some sections where detainees are held, escalating transfers of the leaders of the prisoners’ movement, particularly those serving life terms, and threatening in some central prisons to close public facilities on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Palestinian prisoners committee called on the international organizations to intervene in order to restrain the Zionist minister, stressing that Ben-Gvir’s decision aims at achieving electoral gains.

Israeli occupation forces detain nine Palestinians across West Bank

Israeli occupation forces detained at least nine Palestinians this morning and last night from multiple districts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

In Al-Quds, Israeli occupation forces detained three Palestinian youths who were under house arrest for nearly two months. The three Palestinians were identified as Ahmad Nawaf Salaymeh, Mohammad Khalil Salaymeh, and Mutaz Salaymeh.

Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank (April 2023).

Also in Al-Quds, Israeli occupation authorities placed Areen Zaneen under house arrest for a week and prevented him from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for 20 days.

In south of the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces conducted a military raid in the town of Yatta, south of Hebron, where they detained a Palestinian after raiding his house.

Another military raid was carried out in the town of Deir Samt, west of the city, which resulted in the detention of two Palestinians.

In north of the west Bank, Israeli occupation soldiers detained a Palestinian while he was working in a carpentry in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan.

The soldiers also raided the nearby village of Hares and detained two Palestinians after raiding and ransacking their houses.

The Palestinian youths confronted the Zionist raids across the West Bank, clashing with the occupation forces.

Palestinian Resistance fighters in the northern West Bank city of Jenin (photo from archive).

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Live News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Israeli Racism and Brutality, Itamar Ben Gvir, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Prisoners, The Zio-temporary entity |