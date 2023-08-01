Burkina Faso, Mali warn Niger intervention declaration of war

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Agencies

Supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate outside the burning headquarters of the ruling party in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, the African continent has been swept by a wave of change fueled by a sentiment of anti-Western imperialism.

In a joint statement issued by the authorities of Burkina Faso and Mali, the two countries warned that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would constitute a declaration of war against their own countries, adding that the consequences of a military intervention would destabilize the entire Sahel region.

This comes a day after the new junta in Niger said that its former colonial ruler, France, is looking for ways to intervene militarily to reinstate Bazoum.

On another note, the leaders of West African members states of ECOWAS on Sunday threatened to resort to the use of force to reinstate Bazoum and imposed immediate financial sanctions after giving a one-week ultimatum to cede power.

“Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” Mali and Burkina Faso said, adding that the “disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger… could destabilise the entire region”.

They further expressed their refusal to apply the “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger”.

After Burkina Faso and Mali, Niger is the third country in less than three years to be rocked by a military coup.

Just like those African leaders that were toppled by military juntas, Bazoum was also backed by Western powers.

Former colonizer France and the European Union suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger after the coup started, while the US threatened to cut aid as well.

ECOWAS member-state Guinea said in a separate statement that it disagreed with “the sanctions recommended by ECOWAS, including military intervention” and that it had “decided not to apply these sanctions, which it considers illegitimate and inhumane.”

