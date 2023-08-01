Lebanon Suspends Cultural Cooperation with Sweden, Denmark over Holy Quran Desecration

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 31, 2023

Lebanon announced on Monday suspension cultural cooperation with Sweden and Denmark in protest against the desecration of Holy Quran in the two Nordic countries, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

“The Ministry of Culture suspends all cultural cooperation with Sweden and Denmark and their embassies in Beirut until the two countries’ authorities take appropriate measures to correct the incident,” the NNA quoted Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam Mortada as saying.

“We expressed our strong condemnation of such offensive practices more than once… the heinous act would not have taken place without official permissions,” the minister added.

Denmark and Sweden have been under the spotlight in recent weeks after several extremists repeatedly burned or desecrated the Quran, the Islamic holy book, in the two countries’ capitals, which sparked wide criticism and protest from Muslims across the world.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Saturday warned Sweden and Denmark have to know that desecration of our holy Quran and sanctities are intolerable., adding that insistence to desecrate Quran in Denmark is an aggression on Islam.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take firm stance regarding this issue in is upcoming meeting next week.

“We are waiting for a firm stance by OIC, or else then this body is considered unqualified to defend our religion.”

Addressing mass Ashura rally in Beirut’s southern suburb, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, meanwhile, that Muslim youths “are fully ready to act responsibly and defend Islam and their holy book.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |