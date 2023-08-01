Palestinian leaders speak to Al Mayadeen about factions Egypt meeting

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 31, 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Fatah official Abbas Zaki and PFLP official Maher Al-Taher comment on the meeting of leaders of the Palestinian factions in Egypt.

Commenting on the meeting of the leaders of the Palestinian factions in the Egyptian city of El Alamein, Abbas Zaki, a member of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, pointed out that the Israeli occupation did not leave any justification for preserving any agreement with it.

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Abbas stressed that there are some sides that benefit from the Palestinian division and financed it and do not want to overcome the differences.

He stressed that Palestinian factions “must give ourselves some hope, especially since this stage requires overcoming all differences and the past to start a new beginning.”

On his part, Maher Al-Taher, the head of international relations in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), told Al Mayadeen that the goal of the Egypt meeting is to create a form of procrastination, with the continuation of the current situation, making reference to the Palestinian Authority in particular.

Al-Taher considered that the latest meeting did not yield any results, adding, “Why did the Palestinian Authority not implement what was previously agreed upon?”

The PFLP official accused the Palestinian Authority of pursuing a policy of “procrastination and indecisiveness,” claiming that the latter does not seek to implement the discussed files.

He said there are developments at all levels, whether at the international, regional, or Palestinian level, underlining that the Palestinian people “shall never surrender.”

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Egypt and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for hosting the meeting of Palestinian factions in the Egyptian city of El Alamein.

In the concluding statement of the meeting, Abbas considered the event a first and important step to complete the Palestinian dialogue, hoping that it would achieve the desired goals as soon as possible.

On his part, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said during the meeting that the Palestinian people “are facing an exceptional stage in the course of the struggle with the enemy, which requires us to think collectively and take exceptional decisions in the face of Zionist policies.”

In his speech, Haniyeh stressed the importance of continuing such meetings until the completion of the comprehensive national formula, noting that the Israeli occupation government “wants to put an end to the struggle by all means possible, which is evident in its terrorist attacks on the Palestinian people.”

It is noteworthy that the Egypt meeting was boycotted by three Palestinian factions, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, in protest of the continuation of political detention in the occupied West Bank.

Read more: Ben Jeddou: no respect for impartial media in major news

Related Stories

A meeting of the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions in El Alamein.. Any practical results? | 2023-07-30

Special Coverage | Opening of the thirty-second session of the Arab National Conference in Beirut | 2023-07-30

The Arab National Conference.. What role does it play in raising the voice of the supreme principles of the nation? | 2023-07-30

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Egypt, Palestine, Palestinians, Ramallah Traitors, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: Fateh, Ismail Haniyeh, Pal Authority, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), Palestinian Resistance, PFLP |