Hezbollah Military Media Posts Video to Affirm Protecting Holy Quran with Blood

August 1, 2023

Hezbollah Military Media Department posted a video titled “We will protect this Holy Book with our souls, hearts, and blood”.

The video shows Hezbollah martyrs, including the former Secretary General Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and the military commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, reciting Quranic verses while reading their wills.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah appears in the video to be holding a copy of the Holy Book with an audio excerpted from his Tuesday’s speech about protecting Holy Quran.

Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the renewed cases of desecrating Holy Quran in Sweden, stressing that the offenders will regret.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the renewed desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden insults two billion Muslims, dramatically portraying the burnt Book as pleading the Muslims to defend it.

Hezbollah Leader added that Sweden hypocritically allows and denounces Quran desecration simultaneously, noting that the outcomes of the OIC meeting were as fragile as expected.

Accordingly, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Muslim youths to defend their Sacred Book without waiting for the Islamic governments to protect it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

