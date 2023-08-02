Hezbollah Military Media Department posted a video titled “We will protect this Holy Book with our souls, hearts, and blood”.
The video shows Hezbollah martyrs, including the former Secretary General Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and the military commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, reciting Quranic verses while reading their wills.
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah appears in the video to be holding a copy of the Holy Book with an audio excerpted from his Tuesday’s speech about protecting Holy Quran.
Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the renewed cases of desecrating Holy Quran in Sweden, stressing that the offenders will regret.
Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the renewed desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden insults two billion Muslims, dramatically portraying the burnt Book as pleading the Muslims to defend it.
Hezbollah Leader added that Sweden hypocritically allows and denounces Quran desecration simultaneously, noting that the outcomes of the OIC meeting were as fragile as expected.
Accordingly, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Muslim youths to defend their Sacred Book without waiting for the Islamic governments to protect it.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
Related Stories
- Sayyed Nasrallah: Desecrators of Holy Quran Will Regret
- Leader Attends Ashura Ceremony, Martyr
- Iran FM Sketches in Proposals to Counter Sacrilege to Quran
- S. Nasrallah Warns ‘Israel’ Against Any Folly, Delivers Transnational Address on Ashura
- Hezbollah Military Media Posts Video to Affirm Protecting Holy Quran with Blood
- Hezbollah Official: Some Parties Fear Electing Sleiman Franjiyeh Triggers Foreign Powers Rage
- Hezbollah in Their Eyes: Al-Manar’s Video Interview with Nicholas Blanford This Thursday
- Six Israelis Injured in Maale Adumim Shooting Attack, East of Occupied Al-Quds
- West Bank Resistance Proceeds: Shooting Injures Israeli Settler
- Palestinians confront IOF troop raiding Al-Mughayyir in West Bank
- Massive Fire Devours Fabrics Factory in Beirut: One Firefighter Martyred
- Lebanon: Ceasefire Collapses in Ain Hilweh
- Iranian Cultural Advisor Felicitates Lebanese Soldiers on Army Day
- IRGC Will Soon Unveil Latest Strategic Systems, Capabilities: Spokesman
- Russia, Turkey Agree on Putin Visit to Turkey Soon, Interfax Reports
- Nuances Exist’ among BRICS Members regarding Group’s Potential Expansion: Kremlin
- Iran’s IRGC Navy Receives New Homegrown Missiles in Persian Gulf Drill
Filed under: Hezbollah, Holy Quran, Sweden | Tagged: Hajj Imad Mughniyeh (Hajj Radwan), Holy Quran Desecration, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) |
Leave a Reply