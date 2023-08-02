Lebanon: Ceasefire Collapses in Ain Hilweh

After 3 days of fierce clashes that left around 80 deaths and injuries in Ain Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, a ceasefire agreement was concluded before it collapse again.
Al-Manar reporter indicated that clashes in the camp have been renewed with fire shots and artillery shells heard across the region.
The Palestinian Joint Action Committee had formed two delegations to visit both sides of the conflict in order to maintain the concluded ceasefire.
In addition to the human losses, the armed clashes ahev left much damage as well.
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah indicated Tuesday that the incidents occurring in in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Hilweh are painful because they leave unfortunate repercussions for Sidon and its vicinity, the South, and all of Lebanon.
Sayyed Nasrallah called for an immediate halt of hostilities, urging all parties in the camp to exert efforts in order to reach a ceasefire.
Leave a Reply