Nasrallah: Islamic govs stance on Quran burning is disappointing

August 01, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

The leader of the Lebanese Resistance announces that amid the weak support for the Quran shown by Muslim governments, Muslim youth should no longer await anyone in order to defend the desecration of their sanctities.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, 1 August 2023

“The stance of Islamic countries in defending the Holy Quran is weak and disappointing,” Sayyed Nasrallah said today during the Ashura march commemorating the 13th of Muharram in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh.

“There is a Mossad agent who is desecrating Islamic sanctities under the protection of the Swedish police. his actions constitute an insult to two billion Muslims in the world,” Nasrallah said.

However, amid the weak support shown by Islamic countries in their support for the Quran, “There is no longer any point for Muslims to await the decisions of their governments and organizations. They must assume their responsibilities and severely punish those who desecrate the Quran.”

“If the insult had been directed at a king or a member of their family, they would have been upturned in fury. As for the burning of the Quran, they did nothing.”

“If the rulers in our Islamic world do not have the courage and zeal to defend the Holy Quran, how will they have the courage to defend our land, Lebanon, or the Al-Aqsa Mosque?”

In that context, he highlighted that what protects “Lebanon, its wealth, and its sovereignty is the Resistance, while the international community is a hoax that has remained inconsequential.

“We are in an era of victories made by people and Resistance movements, not states and governments.”

Yesterday, Swedish police granted a permit for a protest outside the Swedish parliament in which the organizers planned to burn the Quran, sparking diplomatic tensions and concerns over security.

The organizers of the protest expressed their desire to see the Muslim holy book banned in Sweden. One of the leading organizers, Salwan Najem, vowed to burn it repeatedly until the ban was implemented.

Clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh

In regards to the recent clashes between the Fatah movement and extremist groups, in the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the south of Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said it is necessary for Palestinians to stop the fighting such that its repercussions would be detrimental to Palestinians in the refugee camp and the South at large.

He described the ongoing clashes as painful and called on everybody in the camp to stop the fighting.

“Anyone who can intervene, be it through a phone call or an action to stop the fighting, must do so as soon as possible.”

In the conclusion of his speech, he said, “We see in the army the basic guarantee of the unity of the land and stability,” stressing the necessity of supporting this institution that is developing, and whose soldiers are exposed to many risks.

On Saturday, clashes erupted in the camp after an assassination attempt that targeted an official in one of the militant groups in the camp called Abu Qatada, who was injured by direct gunfire.

Earlier on Sunday, clashes renewed in the camp, resulting in the killing of the commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Saida, Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi, and four of his companions, bringing the number of those killed in the clashes to six.

Later, the Lebanese army confirmed that a number of soldiers were wounded by a shell that hit military barracks in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in Saida, South Lebanon.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said some of its posts and observation points came under gunfire during ongoing clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh.

