Palestine shooting operation leaves six Israeli settlers wounded

1 Aug 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

Images from the shooting attack in the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, east of occupied Al-Quds, where Mohannad Mohammad Mazar’a was martyred after conducting the operation. (Shehab Agency)

By Al Mayadeen English

A shooting operation in the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, located east of the occupied Palestinian capital, Al-Quds, leaves 6 settlers wounded, two of which were reportedly in critical condition.

A shooting operation conducted by Martyr Mohannad Mohammad Mazar’a, 20 years old, in the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement east of occupied Al-Quds, wounded six settlers, two of which were reportedly in a critical condition, and left the Israeli Occupation Forces in a state of confusion.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that it had been officially notified of the death of Al-Mazar’a.

Israeli media confirmed the number of wounded settlers and the condition they were in and announced they had killed Mazar’a, who conducted the operation in a commercial complex in the settlement.

صور آثار الرصاص في سيارات الشرطة الاسرائيلية في معاليه أدوميم شرق القدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/f5XBFSabd7 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 1, 2023

The martyr, an hour before he conducted the operation, recorded an audio containing his will in which he said, “If we accept this oppression then Islam is innocent from us” and told fellow Palestinians not to abandon their prayers, nor the Resistance, reaffirming that he did not conduct the shooting operation on orders of any Resistance faction, but that he was a Palestinian resisting oppression and standing up for justice.

It is worth noting that this echoes the will of martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was martyred last year in Nablus, who urged Palestinians to continue in the path of Resistance and to “never abandon their rifles.”

In this context, Israeli Channel 2 reported that the martyr was “dressed as a security guard,” while the Occupation Army Radio revealed that he carried an M16 rifle, which is an unusual weapon to be used in Palestinian Resistance operations.

In turn, Israeli Kan channel reported that Mazar’a resided in the town of Al-Eizariya in the occupied Palestinian capital of Al-Quds.

Read more: IOF kill Palestinian child in Qalqilya, injure journalist

With regards to the Palestinian Resistance movements, Hamas mourned the martyr in a statement it issued, confirming that “he carried out a heroic shooting operation.”

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanou lauded the heroic shooting operation, and stressed that it came in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in response to the settlers’ incursions.

Al-Qanou affirmed that the Resistance will remain continue to use “all possible means and tools, in various parts of the West Bank and Al-Quds as it targets the Zionist occupier.”

Moreover, the Islamic Jihad Movement praised the operation in a brief statement, stressing that it was “a heroic commando operation carried out by a heroic Palestinian Resistance fighter in the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, which is built on occupied Palestinian land, east of Al-Quds.”

تغطية صحفية:" سنجعل الله يضحك من عملنا ويباهي عملنا فيمن عنده.. من وصية المشتبك مهند المزارعة منفذ عملية (معاليه أدوميم) التي أسفرت عن إصابة 6 مستوطنين بعضهم بجروح خطيرة". pic.twitter.com/7hxdb2DGah — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 1, 2023 The Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine, subsequently, issued a brief statement, blessing the “Ma’ale Adumim” operation, describing it as a new blow to the enemy’s security and military system.

Likewise, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine announced that the operation comes in response to “the crimes of the occupation and its organized terrorism,” and represents a blow to all Israeli security measures and barriers.



It is noteworthy that the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement is built on lands east of the occupied city of Al-Quds, specifically in the villages of Al-Eizariya, Al-Sawahra and Abu Dis.



It is also significant to remind that the settlement, in October of 2022, witnessed a heroic operation carried out by martyr Uday Al-Tamimi, in which he attacked the settlement’s security personnel and confronted them in a direct and targeted shooting operation.



Al-Tamimi’s operation was highly significant and caused core damage to the IOF internal deterrence capabilities to the extent that Israeli media, at the time, reported that “Al-Tamimi turned into a Palestinian superhero.”



Following the operation, Israeli media reported on the arrival of the Police Minister in the occupation government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by the Inspector General of the Occupation Police, Jacob Shabtai, to the scene.



Additionally, the IOF deployed special forces reinforcements to the scene of the operation, according to Israeli media.

تغطية صحفية: "الاحتلال يدفع بتعزيزات من القوات الخاصة إلى منطقة تنفيذ عملية إطلاق النار قرب مستوطنة معاليه أدوميم شرق القدس المحتلة". pic.twitter.com/bVswPzDBhZ — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 1, 2023

Faces and people | My home is a sacrifice for Palestine وجوه وناس | بيتي فداء لفلسطين

