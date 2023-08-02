Palestine shooting operation leaves six Israeli settlers wounded

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen
A shooting operation in the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, located east of the occupied Palestinian capital, Al-Quds, leaves 6 settlers wounded, two of which were reportedly in critical condition.
A shooting operation conducted by Martyr Mohannad Mohammad Mazar’a, 20 years old, in the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement east of occupied Al-Quds, wounded six settlers, two of which were reportedly in a critical condition, and left the Israeli Occupation Forces in a state of confusion.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that it had been officially notified of the death of Al-Mazar’a.
Israeli media confirmed the number of wounded settlers and the condition they were in and announced they had killed Mazar’a, who conducted the operation in a commercial complex in the settlement.
The martyr, an hour before he conducted the operation, recorded an audio containing his will in which he said, “If we accept this oppression then Islam is innocent from us” and told fellow Palestinians not to abandon their prayers, nor the Resistance, reaffirming that he did not conduct the shooting operation on orders of any Resistance faction, but that he was a Palestinian resisting oppression and standing up for justice.
It is worth noting that this echoes the will of martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was martyred last year in Nablus, who urged Palestinians to continue in the path of Resistance and to “never abandon their rifles.”
In this context, Israeli Channel 2 reported that the martyr was “dressed as a security guard,” while the Occupation Army Radio revealed that he carried an M16 rifle, which is an unusual weapon to be used in Palestinian Resistance operations.
In turn, Israeli Kan channel reported that Mazar’a resided in the town of Al-Eizariya in the occupied Palestinian capital of Al-Quds.
Read more: IOF kill Palestinian child in Qalqilya, injure journalist
With regards to the Palestinian Resistance movements, Hamas mourned the martyr in a statement it issued, confirming that “he carried out a heroic shooting operation.”
Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanou lauded the heroic shooting operation, and stressed that it came in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in response to the settlers’ incursions.
Al-Qanou affirmed that the Resistance will remain continue to use “all possible means and tools, in various parts of the West Bank and Al-Quds as it targets the Zionist occupier.”
Moreover, the Islamic Jihad Movement praised the operation in a brief statement, stressing that it was “a heroic commando operation carried out by a heroic Palestinian Resistance fighter in the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, which is built on occupied Palestinian land, east of Al-Quds.”
Faces and people | My home is a sacrifice for Palestine وجوه وناس | بيتي فداء لفلسطين
Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Hamas, IOF, Itamar Ben Gvir, Martyr Uday Al-Tamimi, Occupied Alquds, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry, Popular Resistance |
Leave a Reply