Exclusive: MP says Ain Al-Hilweh sedition linked to Israeli escalation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Aug 3, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Osama Saad, a Lebanese MP, August 2, 2023 (Al Mayadeen TV)

By Al Mayadeen English

Lebanese MP Osama Saad calls on Palestinian factions in Ain Al-Hilweh to reconsider the prospect of weapons regulation.

Work is underway to establish a permanent ceasefire in Ain El-Hilweh Lebanese MP for Saida district Osama Saad told Al Mayadeen on Wednesday.

“The terms of the agreement, including the handing over of the killers of Major General Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, will be implemented after the ceasefire is established,” Saad confirmed in an interview.

“All Lebanese and Palestinian parties must work to uncover the perpetrators and hand them over to the Lebanese authorities to prevent any foreign agendas from unfolding.”

Saad denied during his interview for Al Mayadeen that there was any link between the presence of the head of Palestinian intelligence, Major General Majed Faraj, in Beirut and what happened in Ain al-Hilweh, stressing that his visit is regular.

Saad also commended the role which the Lebanese army is playing noting that the resolution to the clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh would be political and not military.

“The events in Ain Al-Hilweh come at a critical time. They are linked to the national situation [in Lebanon], the situation in the region, and the Israeli determination to target Palestinians wherever they are.”

“The Zionist enemy is escalating against Lebanon and Palestine, and we must not help it in fomenting strife inside the camps for what is in the Israeli interest.”

Related Videos

Developments in Ain al-Hilweh camp

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, Palestine, Palestinians, Takfiris | Tagged: Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp, Fateh, Islamists, Israeli Aggression, Osama Saad, Pal intelligence Major General Majed Faraj, Saida Nasserist Party |