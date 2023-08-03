Sayyed Nasrallah to Sheikh Naboulsi: We Will Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Your Behalf

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 3, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday lamented the loss of the key cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Afif Naboulsi.

Addressing the mourning service of Sheikh Naboulsi in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah renews his condolences to the family of the late cleric and reiterating sharing the same pain of loss.

Sayyed Nasrallah identified the role of Sheikh Naboulsi in the context of the historical background of the Shia in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader indicated that, before the 1960s, the Shia in Lebanon used to miss the organizational frameworks despite the presence of key figures.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the 1960s and 1970s period was titled by the Islamic Action, adding that young clerics studied in Iraq during that epoch.

“Martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Al-Sadr taught many of those clerics.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that those young clerics caused a major change in the Shiite society in Lebanon, leading an elite segment at that time and founding establishments.

This socioeconomic change established the infrastructure suitable for confronting the Israeli occupation era planned to eradicate the existence of Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that Sheikh Naboulsi and the former Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi studied at Tyre religious seminary and moved to Iraq’s Najaf where they were both taught by Martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Al-Sadr.

“Sheikh Naboulsi was also influenced by Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr who referred him to Martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Al-Sadr that, in turn, referred him to Imam Khomeini.”

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that those religious scholars contributed to the Lebanese Shia interaction with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The emergence of the Lebanese resistance in face of the Zionist occupation in 1980s was based on the previous period’s infrastructure, Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that the invasion plotters bet that the Shia would support the occupiers.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Sheikh Naboulsi had contributed to the establishment of the Resistance, and paid the price of his stance during 2006 War, adding that his eminence fully supported the Resistance military intervention in Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the main woe of the region and Lebanon is the US intervention in everything as well as the culture of obeying the American will.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the US administration has been preventing the Lebanese government from importing the Jordanian power and the Egyptian gas and causing the agonies of all people in Lebanon.

“ US embassy in Beirut force the Lebanese authorities to adopt or avoid certain policies. The Lebanese government must abide by the national interests’ requirements away from the US interventions.”

Hezbollah Leader also noted that the US siege on Syria and plunder of Syrian oil has caused the socioeconomic crisis in that country.

The US sanctions on Iran have prevented Iraq from paying the costs of the Iranian oil, Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that Washington plots to let the Iraqis say Tehran is behind their power shortage crisis.

Sayyed Nasrallah drew the conclusion that the US administration has been behind all the woes of the Arab and Muslim nations, adding that getting rid of the US interventions pave the way to the Umma victories.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the families of Beirut Port blast martyrs must know that who politicized investigation against Hezbollah obliterated the truth of the explosion.

Competent authorities sent me messages that confirm Hezbollah innocence, Saytyed Nasrallah said, stressing that the criminals behind Beirut Port blast must be revealed and tried.

Similarly, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that trivial media outlets and politicians are accusing Hezbollah of being behind Ain Al-Hilweh battle.

“A Party chief met with the US ambassador Dorothy Shea and, then, accused Hezbollah of being behind Ain Al-Hilweh clashes.”

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized Hezbollah opposes the clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh camp and calls for an immediate ceasefire, adding that the clashes are unfortunate and painful.

Hezbollah Secretary General also hailed the firefighters attempting to extinguish the fire devouring fabrics factory in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, praising the martyr Mohammad Al-Didi and condoling his father.

Finally, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced his gratitude to Sheikh Naboulsi, thanking his soul for all his love and support.

Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that Hezbollah will pursue the will of Sheikh Naboulsi in order to achiever more victories.

“Your Hezbollah sons and lovers will liberate Al-Quds and pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on your behalf.”

