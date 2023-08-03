West Bank Resistance Proceeds: Shooting Injures Israeli Settler

The West Bank was hit by a series of Palestinian acts of resistance on Wednesday, including a shooting targeting a bus near the Al-Hamra checkpoint that left at least one Israeli settler wounded.
While Palestinian media reported that two settlers were injured, Israeli media said that one Israeli woman was wounded as a gunman opened fire at a passing car at the Hamra Junction in the West Bank near Nablus.
Israeli occupation military said it was carrying out searches in the area for suspects.
The attack came a day after six Israelis were wounded in an attack in the West Bank settlement city of Ma’ale Adumim.
Meanwhile, clashes broke out in Nablus when Israeli occupation forces stormed the city accompanied by bulldozers.
Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)
Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade., al-khalil, Aqabat Jaber battalion, IOF, Israeli Settlements and settlers, Nablus, Nablus Brigade, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry, Palestinian media, Ziomedia |
Leave a Reply