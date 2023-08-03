West Bank Resistance Proceeds: Shooting Injures Israeli Settler

Posted on August 3, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

 August 2, 2023

Israeli occupation forces operating in the West Bank (August 2, 2023).

The West Bank was hit by a series of Palestinian acts of resistance on Wednesday, including a shooting targeting a bus near the Al-Hamra checkpoint that left at least one Israeli settler wounded.

While Palestinian media reported that two settlers were injured, Israeli media said that one Israeli woman was wounded as a gunman opened fire at a passing car at the Hamra Junction in the West Bank near Nablus.

Israeli occupation military said it was carrying out searches in the area for suspects.

The attack came a day after six Israelis were wounded in an attack in the West Bank settlement city of Ma’ale Adumim.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out in Nablus when Israeli occupation forces stormed the city accompanied by bulldozers.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Brigade reported that its Resistance fighters set up several ambushes, resulting in direct casualties among the Israeli occupation forces and targeting them near Balata refugee camp. The attacks came after violent confrontations broke out in Nablus when the Israeli army stormed the city, accompanied by two bulldozers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed two injuries, including one serious, from live bullets in the abdomen and thigh.

The ministry said that ambulance crews provided assistance for several Palestinians, noting that injuries included suffocation.

The Aqabat Jabr camp in Jericho also saw armed clashes between resistance fighters and occupation forces, with several young men being arrested before the troops withdrew.

Elsewhere in Al-Khalil (Hebron), Palestinian farmers valiantly confronted Israeli settlers.

Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

