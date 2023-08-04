Al-Manar Exclusive Interview: Hezbollah a Non-Individualistic Army

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 3, 2023

British Journalist Nicholas Blanford sits with Al-Manar’s Batoul Wehbe.

As it grows globally, Hezbollah rouses attention of foreign journalists who are interested in monitoring the development of the Lebanese resistance movement’s formidable capabilities, military techniques and policies.

Nicholas Blanford, a renowned British journalist, lays out to Al-Manar Website some noticeable incidents, highlighting his interest in comprehending and delving into Hezbollah’s military structure.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Manar, Mr. Blanford discusses many regional and Hezbollah-related issues with Batoul Wehbe, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Manar English Website.

On the seventeenth anniversary of the divine victory which followed the 33-day July War in 2006, Al-Manar posts its video interview with the British journalist who has unique experience in Lebanon beginning in 1994.

To know more about Mr. Blanford, here is Al-Manar video that gives a glance on the activities of the journalist who resides in Beirut and has followed up on Hezbollah’s news for nearly thirty years.

US Interests in the M.E.

How does the West eye Lebanon and what has drawn the US interests in the Middle East? Mr. Blanford answers Al-Manar’s question.

Hezbollah’s Stockpile

When Hezbollah staged a large-scale maneuver in south Lebanon two months earlier – on Sunday, May 21 – Mr. Blanford was among foreign journalists who visited the resistance camp in Aramta.

Describing Hezbollah’s conduct during the drill as “impressive”, Mr. Blanford tells Al-Manar that the resistance movement didn’t showcase new weapons in the exercise.

As he uses the term “Al-Mokawama” to refer to the resistance, Mr. Blanford says that since 2006, Hezbollah has expanded enormously in terms of numbers, and that it has accumulated experience from the 10-year Syrian War.

Israeli Defense Ministry Under Hezbollah Fire

Talking about Hezbollah’s precision missiles, Mr. Blanford believes that ‘Israel’ knows very well that Hezbollah is capable of targeting several Israeli military utilities, including the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Hezbollah an Army

Comparing between the fight against the Israeli enemy and the fight during the Syrian war, Mr. Blanford deems that Hezbollah has become an army now. The British journalist elaborates on the description, by saying that the resistance movement is a “hybrid force”.

Hezbollah’s Secret

Mr. Blanford mentions several characteristics that distinguishes Hezbollah. Impressed by what he called Hezbollah’s cleverness, the veteran journalist talks about the resistance fighters’ determination and patience in building up Hezbollah’s infrastructure while evading Israeli reconnaissance.

Hezbollah after Mughniyeh

Mr. Blanford has a clear answer when being asked about Hezbollah after the martyrdom of its top commander Imad Mughniyeh, martyred in Damascus in February 2008. The journalist stresses that Hezbollah is an “institution that doesn’t depend on one person.”

“Noisy Blanford”

Putting a wide smile on his face, Mr. Blanford narrates to Al-Manar one of the funny incidents that happened with him during his coverage of Hezbollah’s activities in south Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

