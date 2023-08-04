Ceasefire Proportionally Succeeds in Ain Al-Hilweh, Hamas Chief Pleads Sayyed Nasrallah to Intervene

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 3, 2023

After fierce overnight clashes, a cautious calm has been prevailing in Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern city of Sidon.

Al-Manar reporter said that the fierceness of the overnight clashes obliged the camp commanders to resume exerting efforts in order to maintain the ceasefire.

It is worth noting that several shells fired by the Palestinian fighters hit civilian targets in Sidon City.

Haniyeh Pleads Sayyed Nasrallah to Intervene

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh sent a letter to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to update his eminence on the latest developments of the clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh camp.

Haniyeh also urged Sayyed Nasrallah to exert efforts in order to maintain a ceasefire in the camp.

Haniyeh Calls Speaker Berri

Hamas Chief also called the Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, pleading him to intervene in order to restore the camp’s peace and security.

Haniyeh also underlined the importance of ending the clashes and letting the investigation committee solve the assassination crimes.

Haniyeh Calls Mikati

Haniyeh, moreover, discussed, during a phone call, the latest developments of tee clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh camp with the caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati, urging him to play contribute to the ceasefire.

Haniyeh also underlined the importance of abiding by the decisions taken by the Joint Palestinian Action Committee in order to restore the camp’s peace and security.

Army Commander

The Lebanese army commander-in-chief Joseph Aoun welcomed at his office the Palestinian ambassador Ashraf Dabbour, discussing with him the latest developments in Ain Al-Hilweh camp .

Bizri calls Mikati for urgent government meeting in Sidon

Sidon’s MP Abdel Rahman Bizri on Thursday called the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, for holding an urgent session for the government in the southern city “in support for its residents, camps and surroundings” and “for the protection of citizens.”

According to Bizri, holding such a meeting in Sidon would prove the government’s seriousness in backing the efforts aimed at clinching the ceasefire in the city’s Ain-el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

