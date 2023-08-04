Over 12,000 children in Ain Al-Hilweh displaced due to clashes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Some families report that they are too afraid to leave their homes despite having limited lifesaving supplies, including food and water.

A press release issued by Save The Children on Thursday read that about 20,000 people, including an estimated 12,000 children, have been displaced from the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in Saida, Lebanon, as a result of clashes that have been ongoing since Sunday.

According to the press release, many children have shown signs of distress and anxiety since the clashes broke out.

Some families told the NGO that they are too afraid to leave their homes despite having limited lifesaving supplies, including food and water.

Others said they have fled the camp and took shelter in nearby schools.

Some other families reported that they are facing challenging conditions as many children have been temporarily separated from their parents in the process of seeking shelter.

Malak Joudi, a protection and advocacy officer working with Save the Children’s partner, Nabaa, said, “We are currently supporting about 76 families – more than 300 people – in schools outside the camp who have fled from gunfight. With limited resources, the schools are grappling with overcrowding as we strive to accommodate and care for these displaced families and children. Despite the challenges, we are committed to providing them with the essentials they need, such as hygiene kits and blankets.”

“One family we are caring for has a daughter who sustained injuries from the violent clashes in the camp, and their youngest daughter witnessed the incident. As a result, the youngest daughter is experiencing severe distress and fear, constantly asking about her sister’s condition. We are providing the necessary support … to help the young girl cope with her experiences and emotions,” Joudi added, noting that some families are worried about when they will be returning home.

George Jreij, Area Manager for Save the Children, said, “We are seeing high numbers of children and families who are experiencing distress and uncertainty given the continued clashes. Many families fled the violence with no time to pack or prepare for displacement. We have been providing emergency cash assistance to the families impacted by the escalation to ensure they are able to meet their basic needs.”

“Families have identified diapers and mattresses as their key necessities right now, as well as psychological and emotional support. We have also delivered nearly 200 emergency hygiene kits and are ready to scale up our response,” he further noted

Recent updates reveal that calm has been restored in the camp after intermittent clashes broke out in some of the camp’s neighborhoods, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported on Thursday.

Gunfire erupted on Wednesday night after a ceasefire was reached between the Fatah movement and extremist groups in the camp. Explosive projectiles were also fired, some of which fell in several locations outside the camp in Saida, Lebanon.

One person was killed on Wednesday pushing the death toll to 12, including the Palestinian National Security Forces commander, Major General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi, who was assassinated on Sunday, leading to intense clashes within the camp. Reports say that over 60 people have been injured as a result of the events most of whom have been discharged after receiving treatment at medical facilities.

A leader of Fatah Munir Al-Maqadhi confirmed to Al Mayadeen that an official Lebanese-Palestinian consensus for a ceasefire has been reached after investigations into the assassination of Al-Armoushi were launched. Al-Maqadhi noted that the issue of armed presence within the camp cannot be addressed under the current tense circumstances.

