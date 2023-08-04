US hegemony obstructing solutions to regional crises: Sayyed Nasrallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

3 Aug 2023 19:08

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlines that the United States is behind the persistence of the numerous crises afflicting Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

The Resistance has always been an element of surprise in the face of the Americans and the Israelis, with everyone bearing witness to its growth over the years, as well as the achievements it has accomplished, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s words came during a public address to commemorate the late Muslim scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi.

The main issue in the region is the blatant US intervention in every last thing, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined. “Those who planned the Israeli invasion of Lebanon devised their plans with precision, and the invasion could have achieved its goals as decreed by America.”

“In contrast to the blatant and intrusive US intervention, there is a culture and policy of submitting to the US,” which fails to keep any of its promises.

“Today marks the second anniversary of the US pledge to supply Lebanon with energy, and still, Lebanon is yet to receive any electricity due to the United States preventing Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity from making it to Lebanon,” the Resistance chief added.

“If the Lebanese direct their anger toward one minister or another, they are losing the plot, and they should direct their anger toward America, which imposes itself and prevents electricity from reaching the Lebanese people,” he stressed.

Talking about the crisis Lebanon is facing, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “there are many sources that can generate funds for the Lebanese Treasury, but they are prohibited due to a veto from the [US].”

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the necessity of breaking free from American hegemony to find a solution to the crisis in Lebanon “as the Americans will lead to a painful and disastrous reality because of their significant interference in our country.”

He also touched on the ongoing clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp, wherein Fatah is confronting extremist organizations. “There are Lebanese media outlets that seem persistent in falsely accusing Hezbollah of being behind these events,” he said before calling all parties involved to stop the infighting.

Moreover, in Lebanon, he stressed a day before the third anniversary of the devastating August 4 blast that the party responsible for concealing the truth about what happened is the same party that worked on politicizing the investigation into the explosion since the get-go, in addition to others attempting to link it to regional events.

Region suffering under US sanctions

All the suffering that Syria is facing is due to the United States and the Caesar Act, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined. “Were it not for the Caesar Act, Syria would not have needed help from any party to deal with the repercussions of the war.”

“The US occupation is prohibiting the Syrian government from accessing its oil and gas fields east of the Euphrates while plundering it,” he added.

“The United States is preventing Iraq from paying for Iranian gas so that Iran initiates blackouts against Iraq,” Sayyed Nasrallah revealed. “The reason behind the US preventing energy payments to Iran is so that Tehran stops supplying gas to Iraq so that they could tell the Iraqi people that Iran is responsible for their misery.”

In Yemen, too, he revealed, the reason behind the war still not being over is the United States.

Sayyed Nasrallah also addressed the situation in Palestine, saying, “The possibility of a two-state solution is fading.”

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi

In honor of the Muslim scholar who has long been at the forefront of the struggle against imperialism, Sayyed Nasrallah commanded him as a “knowledgeable scholar, freedom fighter, poet, teacher, author, and one of the most major contributors to the foundation of the struggle for freedom.”

Since day one, he said, Al-Nabulsi was a prominent member of Hezbollah, stressing that he was always present on the ground and helped in the organization of the party’s ranks and the mobilization of its fighters.

Concluding his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed Sheikh Al-Nabulsi, saying, “Your brothers and sons in Hezbollah, as well as your family members, will execute your will as they did with the wills of all the martyrs, and your Resistance shall yield more victories.”

