Algeria rejects military intervention in Niger, says President

August 6, 2023

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 19, 2023 (AP)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune underlines that the crisis in Niger needs rationality rather than power.

The ongoing crisis in Niger poses a direct threat to Algeria, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Saturday, stressing Algiers’ absolute rejection of any military intervention in Niamey.

The situation in Niger is to be solved through rational means rather than through power, and Algeria is prepared to intervene and help with reconciliation efforts in the neighboring state, the Algerian President underlined.

“Where are all the countries that had military interventions?” Tebboune asked before answering his own question and saying they all still had numerous problems and crises.

“Niger must not slip into chaos,” the head of state added. “Algeria rejects any intervention in any war, and it rejects blood spillage in any brotherly or friendly nation.”

The Algerian president stressed his country’s close ties with all neighboring countries, arguing that due to these good relations, no solution could be reached without Algiers.

“Algeria will not intervene militarily, nor will it use force with its neighbors who will remain brothers and sisters. It is with constitutional legitimacy and against the use of force,” he added, stressing his country’s readiness to confront any threats at its border.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew Bazoum. The guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country’s new leader.

The military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States met to discuss options for military intervention in Niger. The goal of the meeting reportedly is to outline a plan for the intervention, its strategy, logistical aspects, and timetable.

Correspondingly, military leaders in Niger have warned against any armed intervention in their country, stressing that they will “resolutely defend their homeland.”

The interim governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

ECOWAS has resorted to implementing a full pressure campaign on the country, which included the closure of land and air borders between the bloc’s countries and Niger, the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions with it, and the freezing of the country’s assets in ECOWAS Central Banks.

The bloc also suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the coup leaders, their families, and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country.

China, Algeria reached agreement

Tebboune discussed his recent visit to China, stating that Algeria and China have reached a comprehensive understanding in development projects.

“We are entering a new phase with China that goes beyond housing construction, as we aspire to engage in joint manufacturing in both civilian and military industries, and we have expressed our full readiness to work with Algeria,” he added.

Responding to a question about joining BRICS, Tebboune answered that “the members of this group unanimously agree on the importance of Algeria’s accession, and we will leave the decision to them.”

He further mentioned that there is a preliminary agreement for Algeria to become an observer member of the BRICS organization, noting that his country “participates in the shares of the bank, which has become more important than the World Bank.”

Tebboune’s visit to Beijing followed an official visit to Russia last month, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Algeria’s support to become a member of BRICS, a group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Algeria officially submitted an application to join the BRICS organization and presented a request to become a shareholder in the group’s bank with an initial $1.5 billion buy-in, Ennahar TV reported in late July.

BRICS founding countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, account for over 40 percent of the world’s population and over a quarter of global GDP. The group is currently the fastest-growing bloc with more than 40 governments across world regions expressing accession desires.

Tebboune made his public bid to become a BRICS member during an interview with Chinese Central Television (CCTV). The leader of the resource-rich country explained that the group has the potential to provide alternative solutions to those offered by international bodies like the IMF and World Bank.

France visit awaiting plan from Paris

Touching on his upcoming visit to France, Tebboune clarified that the visit is on the agenda but has not been scheduled yet, and they are “awaiting the program from the French presidency.”

He emphasized that any state visit has requirements and should yield results; thus, a state visit cannot be merely a tourist visit. “When Algeria and Paris agree on a program that embodies a genuine international visit, we will proceed without any obstacles to the visit,” he said, stressing that there is no animosity between his country and France.

Regarding the Israeli occupation’s recognition of Western Sahara, the Algerian president stated that, for him, it is not a significant event since “those who lack something cannot grant it,” explaining that “Israel clearly occupies Palestinian territories, while Morocco acknowledges it.”

There is an ongoing issue at the United Nations and the Security Council concerning Palestine and Western Sahara, he stressed.

Read next: Algeria: the two occupiers are in liaison

On July 10, the Moroccan Royal Office announced that the Israeli occupation recognized the sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara, state-run Moroccan news agency MAP reported.

According to the news agency, Moroccan King Mohammed VI received a letter from Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the latter announced “Israel’s” decision to “recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.”

In his letter, Netanyahu indicated that the decision would be “transmitted to the United Nations, to regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations.”

Morocco is the fourth Arab state to formally normalize relations with “Israel” after Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain.

