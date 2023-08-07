Beirut Port Blast: Banality of Media Keeps Truth Away

Posted on by Zara Ali

August 5, 2023

Photo shows damage at Beirut Port following the huge blasts which took place there (Tuesday, August 4, 2020).

Mohammad Salami

One of the conspicuous aspects of the deeply-rooted political crisis in Lebanon is that the Lebanese people are unable to unify their stance towards a historical explosion which comprises a human catastrophe.

Few moments after the blast which rocked Beirut Port on August 4, 2020, politicians and media outlets rushed into politicizing the probe and surpassed the judges by throwing accusations.

206 martyrs, thousands of injuries, and a massive destruction were not enough to deter that political team and prevent it from utilizing the woe for political purposes.

Hezbollah Resistance that sacrificed thousands of martyrs in order to protect Lebanon from its enemies was the only party to be accused of being behind the explosion, according to that team.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah responded to the accusations by affirming that his eminence knows about Haifa port more than Beirut Port, denying the claims about Hezbollah weaponry caches at the seaport.

For 3 years, that political team has not shunned the policy of throwing political accusations without presenting any piece of evidence.

Sayyed Nasrallah commented on Thursday again on this issue, indicating that the families of Beirut Port blast martyrs must know that who politicized investigation against Hezbollah obliterated the truth of the explosion.

Competent authorities sent me messages that confirm Hezbollah innocence, Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that the criminals behind Beirut Port blast must be revealed and tried.

Similarly, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that trivial media outlets and politicians are accusing Hezbollah of being behind Ain Al-Hilweh battle.

“A Party chief met with the US ambassador Dorothy Shea and, then, accused Hezbollah of being behind Ain Al-Hilweh clashes.”

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized Hezbollah opposes the clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh camp and calls for an immediate ceasefire, adding that the clashes are unfortunate and painful.

In conclusion, Sayyed Nasrallah described the politicians and media outlets throwing accusations at Hezbollah without any piece of evidence as trivial.

Banality has been characterizing the Western media, viewed as perfect by the political team throwing accusations at Hezbollah,

The poet, Aime Cesaire, says that “venomous journalists and goitrous academics” are in the essence of reality the tools of torture openly or secretly supportive of the hateful slave trade. Thus, the venomous politicians and journalists in Lebanon are the tools of obliterating the truth of Beirut explosion through politicizing the investigations.

It is worth noting that not all the families of the martyrs accepted the politicization of the file. Some of them condemned the suspicious performance of the judicial investigator.

Friday sermons also warned against the politicization of the Beirut blast probe, underlining the importance of revealing the truth and trying the criminals.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

