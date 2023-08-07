Canada to stop provision of development assistance to Niger over coup

Posted on by fada1

August 6, 2023

Canada will stop providing Niger with direct development assistance due to the military coup that took place in the central African state.

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger, August 3, 2023 (AP)

Canada is suspending any direct development assistance to the government of Niger due to the Nigerien coup d’etat, Global Affairs Canada said Saturday.

“In response to the attempted coup d’état in Niger, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development announced today that Canada will suspend development assistance that directly supports the Government of Niger,” Ottawa said in a statement.

“In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds,” the ministry added.

The Canadian ministry underlined that only direct budgetary assistance would be suspended, but aid in other areas, such as “health, education, economic and gender equality assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable populations,” would continue.

Ottawa went on to underline its solidarity with the people of Niger and support for “democracy, peace, inclusive governance, and the rule of law”. It also stressed its support for the mediation efforts being made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Under ECOWAS, a number of countries affiliated with Paris gave the country a seven-day ultimatum earlier this week: either surrender the coup by Sunday, August 6 or face military action.

ECOWAS has resorted to implementing a full pressure campaign on the country, which included the closure of land and air borders between the bloc’s countries and Niger, the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions with it, and the freezing of the country’s assets in ECOWAS Central Banks.

The bloc also suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the coup leaders, their families, and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country.

In response to the escalated measures, Burkina Faso and Mali denounced the “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger,” voicing their support to their “brotherly nation”.

Canada concluded its statement by calling on the junta in Niger to release former President Mohamed Bazoum and his family and “restore the democratically elected government.”

ECOWAS had given Niger’s coup leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum or threatened to use “all measures”, including military, to “restore order” in the African nation.

Originally, the ECOWAS bloc consisted of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

But many countries have witnessed coups causing them to defect from the Western-sponsored bloc, the latest of which is Niger.

The bloc dispatched a mission to Niger on Thursday in search of an “amicable resolution”, but Reuters cited an informed source as saying that the meeting with coup leaders generated no headway.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew Bazoum. The guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country’s new leader.

The military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States met to discuss options for military intervention in Niger. The goal of the meeting reportedly is to outline a plan for the intervention, its strategy, logistical aspects, and timetable.

Correspondingly, military leaders in Niger have warned against any armed intervention in their country, stressing that they will “resolutely defend their homeland.”

The interim governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

