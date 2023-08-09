Palestinian Youths Confront Israeli Occupation Forces in West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 8, 2023

The Zionist occupation forces stormed Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, demolishing the house of the martyr Abdul Fattah Kharousha, who carried out a shooting attack in Hawarra town and killed two Israeli settlers.

On February 26, 2023, Kharousha carried out the attack and embraced martyrdom after clashing with the occupation forces on March 7.

The enemy authorities have been detaining his 3 children under the pretext that they helped him to carry out the attack.

After the demolition of the family residence, the martyr’s wife stood steadfastly and thanked Holy God, confirming the determination to confront the enemy and calling on her detained children to remain powerful.

The two Resistance Movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad issued separate statements which considered the Israeli demolition of the martyr’s house as a reflection of incapability and failure and confirmed supporting and defending the Palestinian people in face of the Zionist aggression.

Locals sources reported clashes between the enemy troops and the Palestinian resistance fighters in Askar camp.

The Red Crescent noted that 58 Palestinians were suffocated by the Zionist gas bombs and two others were injured in the dead by the enemy’s shots during the clashes.

The Israeli enemy troops also arrested a large number of Palestinians in the various towns and cities of the occupied West Bank, reporting the arrest of 13 Palestinian youths from Kober town in northeastern Ramallah.

