Hezbollah member protecting Resistance-owned truck killed by militants

In a statement, the Lebanese Resistance party says armed militiamen attacked the truck’s crew after it overturned on the road in an attempt to seize it.
Hezbollah issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying the nature of what occurred at the Kahaleh road in the Aley region in Mount Lebanon Governorate.
According to the Lebanese Resistance party, while one of its trucks was on its way to Beirut coming from Bekaa, the vehicle overturned on the road in the Kahaleh area, east of Beirut.
While personnel involved with delivering the truck were making phone calls requesting assistance to get it back on the road so that it continues to its designated destination, a number of armed individuals from the militias in the region gathered and attacked the Resistance members in an attempt to seize the truck.
Hezbollah’s statement continued, “The gunmen first started throwing stones [at the vehicle’s personnel] and then opened fire, which resulted in the injury of one of our brothers charged with guarding the truck, and he was martyred shortly after reaching the hospital.”
Footage circulating on social media revealed that an armed militant initiated the fire exchange by shooting at the Hezbollah member who was later martyred.
“An exchange of fire with the attacking [militants] took place, after which a force from the Lebanese army intervened and prevented these gunmen from approaching or seizing the truck,” the statement continued.
The party concluded that “contacts are still underway to address the issue.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up with the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on the circumstances of the incident.
The Prime Minister called for expediting the ongoing investigations to uncover the full details of what happened, in parallel with taking the required field measures to control the situation.
Mikati called on parties to “exercise wisdom and calmness and not be drawn into impulsive reactions and wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigations.”
He stressed that the army is continuing its efforts to restore order and prevent things from taking a wrong turn.
Hezbollah: Militiamen Opened Fire at Overturned Truck in Kahaleh, Killed One Resistance Fighter
Hezbollah issued late Wednesday a statement to announce the martyrdom of one of the Resistance fighters in a shooting attack on one of its trucks by militiamen in Kahaleh area.
The statement clarified that one of the Resistance Party’s trucks overturned in Kahaleh area on its way from Bekaa to Beirut, adding that the guards ordered aid in order to lift the truck and let it reach its destination.
Meanwhile, members of the region’s militias attacked the guards by throwing stones and opening fire at them before in order to seize the truck, the statement added.
The Resistance fighters tasked to guard the truck traded fire with the militiamen, which seriously injured one of the guards who succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, according to the statement.
Hezbollah noted that the Lebanese Army units interfered and prevented the militiamen from seizing the truck, adding that the contacts are still ongoing to handle the trouble.
Later on, the Islamic Resistance mourned the martyr Ahma Ali Kassas who was killed by the militiamen in Kahaleh area.
