Tensions High in Lebanon as Anti-Hezbollah Parties Instigate against Resistance

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 10, 2023

The Hezbollah truck which overturned in Kahaleh freeway (Wedenesday, August 9, 2023).

Tensions are high in Lebanon on Thursday, a day after an attack on Hezbollah servicemen who were securing a truck belonging to the resistance party on the freeway that links between Bekaa and Beirut.

Lebanese Army on Thursday released a statement on the attack which took place after the truck overturned on the highway.

In its communiqué, the Lebanese Army said “a truck loaded with munitions overturned last night on the Kahaleh freeway and a clash between the vehicle’s escort and the locals followed, during which two had been killed.”

بتاريخ ٩ / ٨ /٢٠٢٣، لدى انقلاب شاحنة تحمل ذخائر على طريق عام الكحالة، حصل إشكال بين مرافقي الشاحنة والأهالي ما أدى إلى سقوط قتيلين. وقد حضرت قوة من الجيش إلى المكان وعملت على تطويق الإشكال، وتم نقل حمولة الشاحنة إلى أحد المراكز العسكرية، وبوشر التحقيق بإشراف القضاء المختص. ٢/١ pic.twitter.com/ehvk5OWAat — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 10, 2023

“An army unit rushed to the scene and worked on containing the clash. The truckload has been transferred to a military post,” the statement read, adding that investigation was launched into the incident under the supervision of the competent judicial authority.

The national army noted, meanwhile, that it has managed to remove the truck and reopen the road at Kahaleh in both directions.

Tensions were high on Wednesday night after a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned on the Kahaleh freeway.

Hezbollah servicemen tasked with securing the truck were attacked by militiamen in the area who attempted to take control of the truck, throw stones and opened fire at the service members, a statement by Hezbollah late on Wednesday read, adding that one of them was initially injured and then succumbed to wounds.

“An exchange of fire with militants then took place and a Lebanese Army force interfered and prevented the militants from approaching the truck,” added the statement released by Hezbollah Media Relations.

The Islamic Resistance pronounced martyrdom of one of its members Ahmad Ali Kassas, who felled by the militiamen’s fire.

Hezbollah martyr Ahmad Ali Kassas, who fell in Kahaleh attack (August 9, 2023).

One of the militiamen, Fadi Bejjani was killed in the exchange of fire, local media reported.

Media affiliated with anti-Hezbollah parties has been since night on Wednesday circulating news that contradicts with truth, in a bid to defame the resistance movement.

Videos circulated on social media showed one of the militiamen opening fire at Hezbollah servicemen who were retreating, in a clear indication that they were subjected to an attack and not starting the fire against the “locals” as reported by the anti-Hezbollah media.

Funeral of Martyr Kassas

Martyr Kassas was laid to rest afternoon on Thursday, following a mass funeral in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah cleric Sayyed Ali Fahs said Hezbollah will practice self-restraint in a bid to preserve civil peace.

“The case of the attack in Kahaleh is left to competent authorities,” Sayyed Fahs addressed the funeral in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

“The resistance which offered martyred who sacrificed their lives for Lebanon will continue on defnding the country and the nation.”

The video below shows the moment when martyr Kassas’ coffin was brought into Zeinab Al-Hawraa Cemetery in Dahiyeh.

Anti-Sedition Calls

Lebanese journalist Firas Al-Shoufi described performance of some local media outlets as “dangerous that comes as part of anti-resistance systematic political campaign.”

In an interview with Al-Nour radio, Al-Shoufi stressed that media’s role is to verify from news before circulating it in a bid to avoid sedition.

Several Lebanese politicians warned against seditious schemes led by several foreign-backed parties in a bid to sue discord between Lebanese powers.

Free Patriotic Movement’s (FPM) lawmaker Salim Aoun called for self restraint, warning via X (known previously as Twitter) against instigation.

Lebanon’s Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stressed that the resistance is a guarantee to the entire country rather a guarantee to certain sect. In remarks to Al-Manar, he said: We won’t be dragged into sedition incited by US and Israel.”

Former Defense Minister Yaacoub Al-Sarraf stressed that “Kahaleh incident won’t be a tool to incite sedition in the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Special Coverage | Al-Kahala Incident.. Funeral of the Resistance Martyr | 2023-08-10

Special Coverage | Funeral ceremonies for the martyr of treachery, Ahmed al-Qawim, in the southern suburbs of Beirut | 2023-08-10

August 10, 2023

Ahmad Ali Kassas, 46, was shot by militiamen in Kahaleh freeway on Wednesday as he was securing a truck which overturned on the international highway that links Bekaa to the capital Beirut.

Born in the Bekaa town of Makneh in 1977, Kassas is married and a father of three.

He took part in Hezbollah battles against Takfiri terrorists in Syria. The Islamic resistance fighter had a photo in which he was in Maaloula, where he defended the Christian town, which lies northeast of Damascus, and liberated it from the Takfiries in April 2014.

The Hezbollah martyr who was killed today was among the defenders of churches and nuns in "Ma'loula" against terrorism in Syria. Which is a town known for its Christian population and ancient Christian monasteries. pic.twitter.com/6o8e2OKj1m — IntelSky (@Intel_Sky) August 9, 2023

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Takfiris | Tagged: Kahaleh terrorists, Maaloula, Martyr Ahmad Ali Kassas, The anti-Hezbollah media, Yaacoub Al-Sarraf, Zeinab Al-Hawraa Cemetery in Dahiyeh. |