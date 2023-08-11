Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc Underlines Official Probe: Kahaleh Incident Caused by Incitement

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 10, 2023

Loyalty to Resistance Bloc

Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday condemned the programmed tensions and the militiamen attack on a truck overturned in Kahaleh area, which led to the martyrdom of one of the Resistance fighters.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc stressed that the incident was caused by the stupid incitement and employed by the short-sighted people as well as the forces involved in the hostile schemes.

Hezbollah bloc underlined the importance of the official probes in order to reveal and try the culprits, offering congratulation and condolences to the family of the martyr Ahmad Ali Kassas.

The statement asked Holy God to grant the martyr great rewards and the highest ranks in heaven and his family patience and solace.

The statement also voiced support to the efforts exerted to restore stability in Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, stressing that the Palestinians’ interests lie in maintaining calm and unity and frustrating the Israeli plots.

Loyalty to Resistance bloc highlighted the importance of the national dialogue, stressing that Hezbollah-FPM dialogue is aimed at finding common approaches pertaining the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the bloc indicated that the presidential vacuum does not justify deactivating the the government and the parliament, affirming that using the sanctions card in order for blackmailing purposes will not stop the endeavor to reach an agreement aimed at holding the presidential vote in the best constitutional conditions.

On the 17th anniversary of 2006 Victory, the bloc reiterated its commitment to the national formula, army-people-resistance, stressing that August 14, 2006, has become a day of pride for all the Lebanese.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: 2006 July War, Ain Al-Hilweh, Kahaleh terrorists, Leb-Resistance parliamentary bloc, Martyr Ahmad Ali Kassas |