‘Israel’ Shuddering over Nightmare Scenario of War with Hezbollah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 9, 2023

Mohammad Salami

In light of the increasing tensions on the Palestinian borders with Lebanon in addition to the large-scale crisis plaguing the Zionist entity over the judicial overhaul, the Israeli military reports are overwhelmed with a nightmare scenario of the upcoming war with Hezbollah.

The Zionist fear of the Israeli confrontation with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is based on a the hard experience of 2006 War during which Hezbollah inflicted heavy losses upon the both the Zionist army and ‘home’ front’ despite the massive destruction caused by the enemy’s attacks on the civilian targets in Lebanon.

In an article posted by “Israel Hayom”. the military correspondent Lilach Shoval indicated that the main threat emanates from facing a multi-front war, highlighting the Israeli restrained response to recent “provocations by Hezbollah”.

Shoval added that, besides the obvious damage to homes and thousands of deaths and injuries, there is also an Israeli concern about the ability of the occupation institution’s to function, namely in terms of electricity, communication, energy, food supply chain, and the mass absence from work of settlers in case of war.

“According to the scenario, ‘Israel’ will need to deal with an unprecedented number of rockets launched into its territory daily – with 6,000 missiles in the first days of the war and between 1,500-2,000 onward.”

Shoval described the numbers of rockets expected to hit the Zionist entity during the upcoming war with Hezbollah as astronomical, especially compared to the 294 rockets launched into ‘Israel’ on average daily during the IOF’s Operation Shield and Arrow in the spring.

“The potential rocket salvo and the campaign led by Hezbollah will lead to the death of approximately 500 settlers (this does not include soldiers) and the injury of thousands.”

Shoval warned against the danger of the precision capability being developed by the entity’s enemies, quoting sources as pointing out that one of the most important lessons for ‘Israel’ from the ongoing war in Ukraine is the effectiveness of the Iranian drones.

The Israeli writer added that the scenario does not rule out either the possibility of Hezbollah – as well as Iran or its other groups which belong to the axis of Resistance – hitting vital Israeli infrastructure, such as power plants, to paralyze the country and leave it without electricity for hours, if not days.

“An equally significant challenge, the scenario says, will be the domestic arena, with the possibility of the security forces needing to deal with several internal disturbances at the same time.”

“In terms of transportation, entry to ports in ‘Israel’ might be sealed off, as well as foreign flights discontinued and roads blocked.”

“Another concern is the possible no-show to work by members of minorities whose labor is essential, such as truck drivers. Such a development would disrupt the supply chain in ‘Israel’, with the potential to cause great damage.”

“The security echelon also does not rule out the possibility of thousands of fire outbreaks, dozens of hazardous material incidents, and several waves of cyber attacks.”

Shoval also said that all the drawn nightmare does not deal with Hezbollah plans to invade and occupy Galilee, concluding that this dark image explains the Israeli army’s reluctance to be dragged into a war with the Lebanese Resistance and instead opt for moderate reactions to its “provocations”.

Zionist Defense Minister Threatens Hezbollah Fruitlessly

Out of this horrible scene for the Zionist enemy, the defense minister Yoav Gallant threatened ‘Israel’ would use all its power to strike every meter of Lebanon in any upcoming war with Hezbollah.

However, Gallant found himself obliged to highlight the notion that the Israeli occupation forces would attack Lebanon only if Hezbollah attacked ‘Israel’.

What defies Gallant’s threat rhetoric is the belief spreading among the Zionist observers that Hezbollah is humiliating ‘Israel’.

Former Chief of Operations Division, Reservist Major General Israel Ziv, said that Hezbollah border provocations are aimed at humiliating the Israelis.

Hezbollah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Ashura anniversary (July 29) threatened the Israeli enemy against any folly, stressing that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully ready to shoulder responsibilities in defending Lebanon, Palestine and the entire nation.

Reiterating Imam Hussein’s (AS) resonant slogan “Humiliation, never!”, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that its is a duty to be present in all battlefields against tyrants.

The Islamic Resistance conducted this May military drills that simulate an all-out confrontation with the Zionist enemy. Hezbollah troops displayed developed military capabilities, techniques and skills.

Do not falter in pursuit of the enemy—if you are suffering, they too are suffering. But you can hope to receive from Allah what they can never hope for. And Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise. {An-Nisa, 104}.

The Israeli enemy may be capable of launching a destructive war against Lebanon; however, the losses that would be inflicted upon its occupation entity by Hezbollah during any upcoming war would be unbearable for the Israelis.

Sayyed Nasrallah had reiterated during his latest speech that he is assured the occupied Palestinian territories will be liberated and that all Muslims will be able to pray freely at Al-Aqsa Mosque. This indicates the certainty about the demise of the occupation entity which is still suffering from the repercussion of its defeat in 2006 War.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: 2006 July War, IOF the "invincible army", Judicial overhaul, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, The Zio-temporary entity, Ukraine War |