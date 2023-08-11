“Israeli” Radio: Settlers are Losing Sleep over Hezbollah’s Shebaa Tent

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The tent set up by Hezbollah in Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms is haunting the “Israeli” enemy, which is deterred from taking any action.

According to the “Israeli” army’s radio, “Hezbollah’s tent has been located near the northern border for four months.”

The radio further reported that the “Israelis” in neighboring settlements are losing sleep over the tent’s presence and mounting tensions between “Israel” and Lebanon.

“Those concerned in the ‘Israeli’ army are pushing for the resumption of talks after weeks of stalled negotiations on the removal of the tent, and they are also conveying, through mediators, a final warning to Hezbollah in this regard,” the report explains.

The radio’s military correspondent, Doron Kadosh, said “the tent continues to worry the army because it has not been removed after four months.”

“The army is exerting great pressure and great efforts with the aim of resuming diplomatic negotiations in order to remove it, and this after the negotiations stopped in recent weeks with no progress being made in the case,” he viewed.

In parallel, Kadosh underlined that “Those concerned in the security establishment are aware that this issue must be resolved. Therefore, they are interested in resuming the negotiations that are taking place through diplomatic channels to avoid military action that could lead to an escalation.”

He pointed out that the United States is the mediator in the talks alongside the United Nations.

“‘Israel’ conveyed a message to Hezbollah through mediators stating that as long as you do not remove the tent, there is no chance of conducting broader negotiations to settle all points of contention along the land borders,” Kadosh stated.

Moreover, he confirmed that “Those concerned do not rule out the possibility of negotiations of this kind because ‘Israel’ also realizes that this matter is key to stability along the borders, and if a settlement on the land borders isn’t reached, more provocations are expected.”

However, the final warning “Israel” sent to Hezbollah makes clear that Tel Aviv is not ready to start talks of this kind before removing the tent.

Kadosh claimed that “Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is trying to use the tent as a bargaining chip in future negotiations, so ‘Israel’ is trying to neutralize this matter.”

“In practice, ‘Israel’ is hinting that it is not interested in escalation. It wants calm, but it is also ready to respond when needed.”

