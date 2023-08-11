Kahaleh Incident: Former Lahd Militiaman Displays Commitment to Pro-Israeli Scheme in Lebanon (Videos + Photos)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 10, 2023

Mohammad Salami

This article is not devoted to analyze the political stances of parties with vague identities and programs. It is rather a clear presentation of the insolent and blatant positions of the pro-Israeli forces in Lebanon.

Their stances are always identical with those of the Zionist officials. They are always bothered with the Resistance and its weaponry. They always condemn its actions and disregard the enemy’s crimes in Lebanon.

The continuous political and media incitement has led several times to direct clashes in various areas.

Away from the old history, since the beginning of the Civil War in 1975, they allied with the Israeli enemy under the pretext of fighting the Palestinians in Lebanon.

Bachir Gemayyel receives the Israeli DM Ariel Sharon in 1981

When the Lebanese Resistance in face of the Zionist invasion in 1982 started, they coordinated their political and military stances and positions with the Israeli enemy.

They dispatched an ecclesiastical delegation to offer condolences on the death of the key Lahd militia commander Akel Hashem who was assassinated by the Islamic Resistance on January 30, 2000.

Immediately after the liberation victory in 2000, they started calling for disarming the Resistance regardless of all the Zionist threats to Lebanon.

During 2006 War, they sided with the enemy against the Resistance whom they weirdly blamed for the Zionist aggression on Lebanon.

Blatantly, they supported the terrorist groups of Nusra Front and ISIL that posed an existential danger against Lebanon and opposed Hezbollah fight against the militant groups in order to protect the nation.

They utilized the public protests in 2019 in order to provoke the protesters against the Resistance. The following video clearly includes the voice of one of the protesters as telling the army soldiers that she does not want the Lebanese army to protect them and that she would ask ‘Israel’ to protect her.

All this historical grudge against the Resistance erupted on August 9, 2023, when the pr_Israeli militiamen attacked Hezbollah’s overturned munition truck in Kahaleh area.

Nothing justifies that enthusiasm to attack and seize the truck and open fire at the Resistance guards except the engagement in the pro-Israeli scheme in Lebanon.

The three children of Martyr Ahmad Kassas, 46, have been orphaned after their father, who defended the churches against the terrorist groups in Syria, was killed by a pro-Israeli murderer.

Martyr Ahmad Ali Kassas lightning a candle inside one of Maaloula churches

This criminal spirit may never emanate except from a monster with a black history of treachery and murder. This videographic display explains:

What was worst was that some of the Kahaleh locals who attended the scene showed a similar spirit:

If some political forces, including those who claim to be the Resistance allies, do not reconsider their strategci political positions, Lebanon may never enjoy coexistence and prosperity at all.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Points on the letters 8-10-2023 – Where do you want to take the country?

Media Incitement and the Kahala Incident | 2023-08-10

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army | Tagged: 1975 Civil War in Lebanon, Akel Hashem, Antoine Lahd Army, Bachir Gemayel, Disarming Hezbollah, Kahaleh terrorists, liberation victory in 2000, Martyr Ahmad Ali Kassas, Pro-Israeli forces in Lebanon, The Zio-temporary entity |