PA Police Attack Mourners Following Israeli Killing of Young Man in Nablus

August 10, 2023

Ameer Khalifa, 27, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday, during a military raid in the area of Zawata, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces raided the Zawata area, sparking confrontations with local residents.

A young Palestinian man, identified as Ameer Khalifa, 27, was hit with a bullet to the head.

Khalifa, a resident of ‘Ein Beit El Ma Camp, west of Nablus, was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mourners Attacked
In a video published by Quds News Network and circulated on social media, Palestinian Authority security forces are seen attacking mourners who took part in Khalifa’s funeral procession in Zawata.
Over 200 Palestinians, including 38 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, according to numbers provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. 
(PC, WAFA, Social Media)

        

