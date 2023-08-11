PA Police Attack Mourners Following Israeli Killing of Young Man in Nablus

Khalifa, a resident of ‘Ein Beit El Ma Camp, west of the Nablus, was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday, during a military raid in the area of Zawata, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
According to WAFA, Israeli forces raided the Zawata area, sparking confrontations with local residents.
A young Palestinian man, identified as Ameer Khalifa, 27, was hit with a bullet to the head.
Khalifa, a resident of ‘Ein Beit El Ma Camp, west of Nablus, was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
