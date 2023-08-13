Niger Blasts NATO’s Global Narrative Wide Open

Posted on by Zara Ali

Niger’s recent coup follows similar coups in nearby Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, each of which was led by military leaders opposed to the presence of French and U.S. occupation troops stationed there to ensure NATO’s continued economic rape of their respective homelands.

The Sahel, the region of Africa housing these four (and other coup-prone) countries, has been assailed with a number of economic factors, which have combined to give us this current stand-off between those military leaders on the one hand and the NATO war machine and its regional auxiliaries on the other.

These factors include Africa’s ballooning population, which has put increased pressure on the relatively small part of Africa’s abundant resources, which the locals are allowed subsist from; ever increasing droughts, which have increased tribal tensions over grazing lands; NATO’s increasing recourse to their ISIS card to justify both their military presence and their economic pillage of the region; and, finally, the mass migration towards Europe and concomitant crimes which NATO’s destruction of the entire region has caused.

Although Western economists and their regional apologists have proposed all sorts of self-serving solutions to these inter-twined problems, Niger’s coup leaders believe they must first rid the region of the French and American military and then boot out their fifth columnists in the military, the media and the NGOs.

Most fair-minded people would say that the coup leaders have a good argument, and one that is boosted by the widespread public support they enjoy and the deplorable track record of the French and American vultures who hover over them.

Their local opposition include such NATO stalwarts as Senegal’s political mafia, who rant that the loss of democracy in Niger is a casus belli, even as they jail their own opposition, ban their parties, and scrub them from the internet.

This “Coalition of the Willing” gang of collaborators in headed by Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu, who first made his millions laundering the profits of the CIA’s Chicago heroin dealers before returning to Lagos where he has been involved in almost every one of the never-ending major scams that plague that resource-rich country. When Niger’s leaders tell that bum to first clean up his own domestic mess, they have a point.

And it is one that the locals right across Africa see, along with the faux demands for human rights NATO’s proxies dutifully bleat when prodded by their masters to do so. Now that Uganda has discovered huge gold reserves, long time MI6 asset Peter Tatchell is bleating away about the hard life minor attracted persons have in Uganda. Nothing, of course, about the ordinary hard working Ugandan or Rwandan, who is under the boot of MI6’s Paul Kagame, a bosom buddy of Tony Blair and a major sponsor of, of all things, Arsenal Football Club.

Wherever we or, more importantly, Africans look, we see the same hoary hands all over that vast land mass and, in the Sahel, those hands are primarily those of France and the cut throats of the French Foreign Legion, whose duty it is to put all African upstarts to the sword.

And, make no mistake about it, if the French decide to go in hard, they will prevail. In previous spats in what they pompously see as their own African backyard, they wiped out the air force of the Ivory Coast in a matter of minutes. There is absolutely no way Niger and her allies, even with Algeria getting involved from the north, can prevail in a conventional war. NATO has been down this road many times before and they know how to engineer such catastrophes to their advantage.

But what NATO cannot handle is the emergence of two other key vectors in Africa. The first of these is Russia’s military and economic presence and the second and more important of them is emerging intra African patriotic networks.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a recent well-balanced Russia Today article NATO censorship precludes me from linking to, has spelled out the reasons why this current French economic exploitation cannot prevail; a system whereby France takes over 95% of the profits and leaves Niger with less than 5% of their own wealth is simply not sustainable, no matter how much ISIS terrorism France and its NATO allies sponsor in the Sahel.

Josep Borrell’s predictably stupid comment that the Sahel should not accept free Russian grain would have some validity if his European Union mafia had not deprived Africa of the hard currency to pay for Russian or other grain. If Borrell was not living in the same cuckoo land as von der Leyen, Macron and America’s other European puppets, he would know that Africans are happy for Russian or any other genuine aid.

Not that Russia aid or, for that matter, Russia, can solve the Sahel’s problems. In a recent well-balanced article in Russia Today NATO censorship precludes me from linking to, Andrey Maslov and Vsevolod Sviridov, both of whom hail from Russia’s HSE University, spelt out the huge economic problems Niger’s coup leaders will have to overcome to put their country on an even keel once they rid their land of its French and American vultures.

Although Russia is now a major African vector that cannot be ignored, there is a much more important and immediate one. And that is, like Julius Caesar of old, because Niger’s leaders have crossed their own Rubicon, there can now be no backwards retreat. The fact of the matter is Niger is now home to a network of genuinely patriotic African military officers who have linked up with their confreres in contiguous countries and that network is a powerful force which, if it prevails, augurs very well not just for the future of Niger but for all of Africa.

As NATO’s warlords have crashed headlong into a reinforced Russian steel wall in Ukraine, those of them who can read could do worse than grapple with Tacitus’ account of Agricola’s British campaign, where the Britons were no match for Rome’s legions and Rome’s logistics.

Crucially, most of Rome’s cut throats were not Romans but were, like the French Foreign Legion, auxilia, auxiliaries, big bruisers from Gaul, Balearic slingers, Numidian cavalry, Syrian archers and Thracian multi-taskers.

Although Roman citizens were at the heart of their legions, those auxiliaries were significant force multipliers, not least, because in Tacitus’ words “victory would be vastly more glorious if won without the loss of Roman blood”.

In Niger’s case, because some of France’s key auxiliaries are jumping ship, Macron can no longer avail of their cut price blood. Daoud Yaya Brahim, the Chadian Defence Minister, has said his country will play no part in any French-led re-conquest of Niger. With Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Taboun declaring that any attack on Niger, with which Algeria shares a 1000 km border, is an attack on Algeria, France will need something more than their discredited Leclerc tanks and cut price auxiliaries to carry the day on Niger’s northern front.

The military governments of Burkino Faso, Guinea, Mali and Niger have decided to hang together, rather than allow NATO and its local auxiliaries to again hang them one by one. If we take that alliance as our pivotal point, then the U.S., France and their local auxiliaries have a major headache on their hands for, even if they should prevail in a military conflict, they will, at the very least, have a major bush war on their hands. And, given that Algeria has promised to weigh in, who knows what else might catch fire?

The difference between Rome at its height and today’s America is the Romans knew how to properly plan in advance and not push their luck beyond reasonable bounds. Thus, Agricola’s British campaign was preceded by years of planning to ensure supplies were in place and expendable allies were secured. And, though Agricola figured, perhaps correctly, he could roll Ireland over with a single, solitary legion and a smattering of auxiliaries, wiser heads prevailed and Ireland was spared the Pax Romana, if not today’s equally abominable Pax Americana, which has cut an unwelcome swathe through Africa, as it has globally.

Ex Africa Semper Aliquid Novi, from Africa always something new, Pliny the Elder told us shortly after Jesus expired. There is certainly something new afoot in Africa today and that something is le Pays des Hommes Intègres’ studied thirst for liberté, égalité et fraternité which, thanks to gallant allies in Russia and especially throughout the Africa of Ologbosere and Sankara, NATO’s over-extended empire can no longer deny or defer.

Declan Heyes

