Hezbollah Unveils New Guided Missile System: Video

On the 17th anniversary of July’s War, Hezbollah unveiled a new guided missile system that can be decisive in any ground battle with the enemy forces.
Al-Manar TV broadcast a video that shows “Tharollah (AS)” system, which is a dual-platform system for guided missiles.
The new missile system has several specifications:
– It is an anti-armor weapon.
– It is designed to launch Kornet missiles.
– It consists of two launch platforms.
– It has the precision to simultaneously hit and destroy targets.
-It is used for both daytime and nighttime firing.
– It is characterized by easy mobility and maneuverability.
Hezbollah military officer, “Hajj Jihad”, told Al-Manar that Hezbollah obtained Kornet missiles in 2003 (3 years before July’s War), adding that the resistance fighters focused on the religious faith to use them effectively.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
