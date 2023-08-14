Hezbollah Unveils New Guided Missile System: Video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 11, 2023

On the 17th anniversary of July’s War, Hezbollah unveiled a new guided missile system that can be decisive in any ground battle with the enemy forces.

Al-Manar TV broadcast a video that shows “Tharollah (AS)” system, which is a dual-platform system for guided missiles.

The new missile system has several specifications:

– It is an anti-armor weapon.

– It is designed to launch Kornet missiles.

– It consists of two launch platforms.

– It has the precision to simultaneously hit and destroy targets.

-It is used for both daytime and nighttime firing.

– It is characterized by easy mobility and maneuverability.

Hezbollah military officer, “Hajj Jihad”, told Al-Manar that Hezbollah obtained Kornet missiles in 2003 (3 years before July’s War), adding that the resistance fighters focused on the religious faith to use them effectively.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Special Coverage | Resistance weapons and the development of their capabilities

Salah Daoudi: There is a failure in the Zionist consciousness because of its lack of identity and its suffering from existential despair

Saudi Arabia appoints an ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, but Israel opposes it 2023-08-14

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon | Tagged: 2006 July War, Hez “Tharollah (AS)” system, Kornet missiles |