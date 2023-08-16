Iran Judiciary Chief says West funded, protected MKO, ISIS: Exclusive

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

15 Aug 2023 22:05

Source: Al Mayadeen

Iran Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei during an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen that aired on August 15, 2023

By Al Mayadeen English

The head of the judiciary in Iran, Sheikh Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei tells Al Mayadeen about numerous issues in Iran, including corruption, Islamic unity, and support for the Resistance.

Iran stands by all the oppressed all over the world by defending the Axis of Resistance and the downtrodden in Palestine and the rest of the world, Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei told Al Mayadeen in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

“The system of the Islamic Republic includes, alongside the Armed Forces, three other powers that are independent of one another, the executive branch, the legislative branch, and the judiciary,” Mohseni-Ejei at the beginning of the exclusive interview as he explained the power structure in Iran.

“The Supreme National Security Council was established based on the constitution and is chaired by the head of the judiciary, but it also includes cabinet and parliament members,” he explained. “The policies and priorities in combatting corruption are unchanging, but I believe in this phase of the need to battle corruption scientifically and professionally.”

The senior official underlined that “given that the President himself had a background in the judiciary, our work has become easier,” pointing out that “the current interaction between the judiciary, government, and parliament has become much closer than it was in previous times, and battling corruption is a priority.”

“Since the revolution and until today, I have not been an official member of any party or group. I have tried to serve the [Islamic Revolution] and Islam,” the Iranian Chief Justice said before explaining that the Chief Justice must understand political and social issues and take an interest in international affairs.

Mohseni-Ejei stressed the need for the country’s Chief Justice not to be a politician, saying the officeholder of such a position should steer clear of party factions and sectarian groups.

“If fundamentalism means having principles and our actions are guided by principle, and if we are committed to the law and the Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], then I confirm that I am a fundamentalist,” he concluded in his talk about the judiciary.

MKO embraced by imperialists

“We are committed to supporting all the oppressed people in our defense of the Axis of Resistance and all the downtrodden in Palestine and elsewhere,” Mohseni-Ejei said. “We are under sanctions from many European and Western nations, but we are not worried about this, and we are not worried about our country or people.”

Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) are hypocrites, for they proclaimed to bear the banner of anti-imperialism, but today they are embraced by imperialists.

#AlMayadeen Exclusive | The head of the judiciary in #Iran, Sheikh Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei talks about Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) as they "once claimed to be pioneers in the struggle against imperialism." pic.twitter.com/RcHqHzvlXn — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 15, 2023

“They used to say that their priority was to fight imperialism, but they secretly were in contact with foreign intelligence agencies,” the judiciary chief said. “Under [Western] directives, they started pinpointing important figures in the Islamic Republic […] The United States and ‘Israel’ were the biggest benefactors from the martyrdom of the likes of [Mohammad Beheshti] and [Morteza] Motahhar, as well as other popular figures.”

“It has only been a year and a half since the triumph of the revolution, and instead of the hypocrites standing with their people, they swiftly joined the ranks of the enemy that invaded their land and killed their people with the weapons supplied by the West,” he added.

“If we don’t describe these as terrorists, then who would we call terrorists? Who are their supporters and protectors? Who is sheltering them? Who is giving them financial support?” he wondered, in reference to the West allocating large sums of money to the terrorist organization and sheltering it on their soil.

The West must know that they are backing traitors who betrayed their own people and country, and they will go on to betray them someday too, Mohseni-Ejei stressed.

“More than 10,000 people were martyred at the hands of this organization, and still, Iran is granting them the right to trial and to an attorney,” he said. “We must confront this organization and try its core members.”

US created ISIS

“Thera are some entities that do not deny receiving aid from the United States,” the Iranian Sheikh said, highlighting the clear Israeli and US participation in many crimes and assassinations.

#AlMayadeen Exclusive | #Iranian Judiciary Chief Sheikh Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei explains how there are some parties that "do not deny receiving aid from the United States."#Iran pic.twitter.com/Jx3y3hCcnM — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 15, 2023

US officials admitted during the presidential election for the former administration admitted that they conceived ISIS. “While ISIS elements were besieged, the United States and certain Western countries were giving them airlifts and providing them with arms and giving them strategic support.”

There are documents indicating that “wherever ISIS was besieged by the Resistance, the United States and Western countries would rescue them.”

Bolstering Islamic Unity

Mohseni-Ejei added that his country always affirms the unity of Muslims, noting that this is a consistent stance of the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution.

He explained that Iran seeks to establish relationships with all Islamic countries, not specific countries or sects, in order to enhance unity within the framework of serving the interests of the Muslim world.

Ejei pointed out that “Iran does not offer support only to the resistance front in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq, but aims for the dignity of all Muslims and liberation from the hegemony of colonizers, whether in Asia, Africa, or even the United States.”

“We are opposed to the expressions used by the former American president toward Saudi Arabia and its senior officials,” he said, confirming that Iran seeks to “establish friendly relations with all Islamic countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within the framework of achieving the interests of the Muslim World and the interests of both countries.”

“We need to be cautious, as the enemies are undoubtedly disturbed by this rapprochement,” he said, noting that the United States “is not in a position to impose conditions on Iran, and today, we remember the words of the martyr Soleimani when he addressed America, saying ‘Come and fight me. There is no need to fight Iran, nor a need to confront the axis of resistance’.”

Never phasing out support for Axis of Resistance

One of Iran’s fundamental causes is defending the Axis of Resistance, the Iranian judiciary chief stressed, noting the importance of the Palestinian cause for the Muslim world as a whole.

He further asserted that the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah, as well as Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani’s school of thought, “our esteemed leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the noble martyrs of the resistance have all found the path to honor and dignity for every Muslim.”

#AlMayadeen Exclusive | The head of the judiciary in #Iran, Sheikh Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei recalls the words of martyr General Qassem Soleimani about the #US and its fight against the Axis of Resistance. pic.twitter.com/YeoD54LQmu — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 15, 2023

Iran defends the Axis of Resistance and every Muslim, and even every downtrodden person as much as it can, he said, adding that, “We will never stop supporting the Resistance front, and the United States cannot impose conditions upon us in this area.”

“Why are figures like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, along with other martyrs of the Resistance, deeply entrenched in the hearts of many youths today? Why are they held in such high regard?”

Furthermore, he elaborated that Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis are cherished by the youth and all Muslims because they, among others, sacrificed themselves for the sake of Allah and in the pursuit of human dignity and honor.

Lebanon was liberated due to the efforts of the warriors and fighters who stand aligned with the Quranic teachings, who believe in the Quran, and who trust in Allah to endure and triumph, the Iranian juror said. He noted that he was truly fascinated by Nasrallah’s piety, courage, eloquence, leadership, and unwavering diligence.

Duties of Iranian judiciary

Concerning Iran’s judicial authority, he emphasized that it possesses complete independence while not being detached from the country’s public affairs. He mentioned that the Iranian constitution outlines specific criteria for senior officials in the judicial authority, whether it’s the head of the authority, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, or the country’s chief prosecutor.

He highlighted that senior officials in the judicial authority should possess high competence and understand political, social, and cultural matters. He explained that naturally, there were individuals within the judicial authority before the revolution who didn’t meet the necessary constitutional requirements.

He added that revolutionary figures with management skills, awareness of the status quo, knowledge of legal matters, and Islamic jurisprudence were employed. He mentioned Ayatollah Beheshti, who was an eminent figure with a deep understanding of judicial affairs, as an example.

Mohseni-Eiji stressed that the judicial authority, including its chair, must protect Sharia and the law while carrying out its duties, one of which is supervising the proper implementation of laws through the General Inspection Organization, which is under the jurisdiction of the judicial authority.

He stated that the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) drafts laws and the government implements most of them while the judicial authority enforces some. Among the essential roles of the judicial authority is ensuring the correct implementation of laws that pour into the people’s and the country’s benefit.

He underscored that within the pursuit and punishment of criminals, the judicial authority must abide by the law rigorously and not show favoritism toward any faction, institution, or even the government. The cleric also affirmed that the judicial authority’s duties, as outlined by the constitution, include safeguarding people’s rights, upholding justice, and promoting it.

In conclusion, Mohseni-Eiji remarked that the independence of the judicial authority guarantees the preservation and protection of public rights, underlining that the judicial authority had shown its determination and commitment to fulfilling all tasks set in the Constitution.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, Iran, ISIS, Muslim Unity | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh (Hajj Radwan), Iranian judiciary, KSA, Mujahedin-e-Khalq MKO, Muslim World, Tehran |