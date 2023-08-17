Shot, Detained at Huwwara; Children, Fishermen Arrested in Silwan, Gaza: Palestine News Roundup

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 16, 2023

Palestinian children arrested by Israeli occupation soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: WAFA, file)

This is the latest Palestine news roundup from the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the Palestine Chronicle and other sources.

Children Arrested

Israeli occupation forces Wednesday detained two Palestinian children from al-Thawri neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Mahmoud al-Shweiki said that the occupation forces detained his nephew, Muhammad al-Shweiki,12- years-old, and another 14-years-old child after breaking into their family’s homes.

Ayed Abu Qutaish, the director of the Accountability Program at Defense for Children International, said that Israeli occupation authorities have killed 40 children since the beginning of this year, and still holding in custody over 160 children, including 21 in administrative detention.

Amnesty Urges Israel to Release Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Walid Daqqa

Last year, Walid Daqqa was diagnosed with a malignant stage of Myelofibrosis – a rare form of bone marrow cancer. The international rights group, Amnesty International issued a statement urging the Israeli authorities to release … Continue readingAmnesty Urges Israel to Release Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Walid Daqqa

Palestine Chronicle

Arrests in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today detained 17 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza strip.

In the north of the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided al-Jabriyat neighborhood and detained three Palestinian youths.

Israeli forces conducted a military raid in Nour Shams refugee camp, in Tulkarm, where they detained three Palestinians aged 18 and 16.

Another raid was carried out in town of Balaa, east of the city, were other two were detained.

In south of the West Bank, Israeli forces raided Beit Fujjar town, south of Bethlehem and detained a former prisoner.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police detained five Palestinians.

A Palestinian youth from Surda town, north of Ramallah, was also detained by occupation forces.

Hamas Seizes Israeli Drone in Gaza, Posts Video

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), seized on Tuesday an Israeli Orbiter 1K drone east of Gaza. The Qassam Brigades said in a statement that it was … Continue readingHamas Seizes Israeli Drone in Gaza, Posts Video Palestine Chronicle

Fishermen Detained

Israeli navy Wednesday also detained two Palestinian fishermen as they were sailing into the Gaza City Sea and seized their fishing boat.

The Israeli navy attacked a small fishing boat as it was sailing three nautical miles into al-Waha sea area, northwest of the Gaza city, and seized it before proceeding to detained two fishermen identified as Awad al-Sultan, 35, and Ghaith Abu Awn, 26.

Since October 2000, human right centers in Gaza have documented several Israeli violations, including killing and confiscation of boats, against fishermen who were allowed, in accordance with international guaranteed Palestinian- Israeli agreements, to fish in within 4 to 6 nautical miles offshore.

NEWS ROUNDUP: Aqsa Raided, Children Attacked, Disabled Man Car’s Seized by Military

Israeli soldiers and armed settlers continued their campaign of harassment and violence against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. Here is the latest news update from the Palestinian news agency, WAFA. Park Demolished Near Salfit Israeli … Continue readingNEWS ROUNDUP: Aqsa Raided, Children Attacked, Disabled Man Car’s Seized by Military

Palestine Chronicle

Room Demolished in Khalil

Israeli settlers today demolished a residential room south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to a local activist.

Osama Makhamra, an anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that a group of Israeli settlers from the illegal colonial outpost of Maon raided the southern part of Hebron in Massafer Yatta and demolished a residential room owned by Mohammad al-Shawahin.

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Including Minor, near Jericho

Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians, including a minor, early Tuesday, during a military raid in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr, in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency … Continue readingIsraeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Including Minor, near Jericho

Palestine Chronicle

Raiding Al-Aqsa

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers Wednesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police.

The illegal settlers, divided into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

WATCH: Massive Blast Rocks the Israeli City of Tel Aviv

Israeli medical sources reported that three people were injured in an explosion that shook the Tel Aviv area after midnight last night, Aljazeera Arabic reported. Israeli state radio quoted civil defense sources as saying that … Continue readingWATCH: Massive Blast Rocks the Israeli City of Tel Aviv

Palestine Chronicle

Shot at Huwwara

Israeli forces last night shot and detained a Palestinian youth near the military checkpoint of Huwwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibril, head of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent, said that an Israeli army force shot a Palestinian youth, injuring him with several bullets.

He added that the soldiers assaulted medical staff and prevented them from reaching out to help the injured youth, who was later detained by the occupation army.

(WAFA, PC)

Donate NOW Learn More Watch Video(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Administrative detention, Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, Besieged Gaza Strip., Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Hamas, Huwwara, Israeli Occupation, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian Prisoners |