Martyr, injuries from IOF fire during Jenin raid

August 17, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Palestinian martyr Mustafa Al-Kastouni. (Social media)

Palestinian martyr Mustafa Al-Kastouni succumbed to his wounds from occupation fire during an IOF raid into the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, conveyed the heart-wrenching news of a martyr who fell victim to the barrage of bullets unleashed by the Israeli occupation forces during their incursion into the city of Jenin in the West Bank at daybreak.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the martyr is Mustafa Al-Kastouni (32 years old), who was declared a martyr after being shot in the head, chest, and stomach by the occupation, during a raid on the city.

The Al-Quds Brigades’ Jenin Brigade mourned Al-Kastouni, one of the Palestinian Resistance fighters of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

BREAKING: 32-year-old Palestinian man Mustafa Al-Kastouni was shot and murdered by Israeli occupation troops during a military raid into Jenin. pic.twitter.com/T8dCnzBxCf — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 17, 2023

The battalion said that the occupation’s plan to storm the city was a failure, stressing that the Resistance’s fighters confronted the occupation forces’ reinforcements, “which later arrived to dismantle and withdraw the special forces.”

The Jenin Brigade had confirmed that its resistance fighters were engaged in “violent clashes” with the occupation forces on the Bayader axis, with “heavy salvos of bullets and explosives.” Moreover, the battalion clashed with special Israeli forces that infiltrated the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

In turn, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed that “the martyrs’ blood that irrigates the land of Jenin will always fuel uprisings and revolutions.”

Qassem stressed that Jenin shall forever stand as the unyielding capital of Resistance, an impregnable fortress safeguarding the indomitable resistance fighters, adding that “it shall not succumb to the heinous machinations of the Zionist adversary, but shall augment its ferocious resolve.”

Israeli occupation forces blew up a Palestinian-owned bakery during a military raid into Jenin. pic.twitter.com/z7r0hIcE0v — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) August 17, 2023

With unwavering reverence, he saluted the city’s valiant resistance, “an unwavering bulwark that fearlessly confronts the incursions of the abhorrent terrorist Zionist military.” Fueled by unflinching heroism and unparalleled sacrifice, this resistance eternally contends against the invader with unparalleled valor.

The Israeli media, meanwhile, pointed out that the occupation’s political echelon directed the implementation of targeted arrests and operations, despite pressure from the occupation to launch an additional operation, due to the increasing threat the Resistance fighters are posing on the occupation.

Moreover, the Israeli “Kan” channel reported that two Palestinians were arrested during the raid.

