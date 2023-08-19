Nasrallah’s words must be taken seriously: Israeli official

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

19 Aug 2023

Source: Israeli Media

A poster of the head of the Lebanese Resistance movement, Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is displayed in the town of Odaisseh, Lebanon with a phrase that translates to “We will pray in Al-Quds” on October 7, 2022. (AFP)

By Al Mayadeen English

The deputy chief of Israeli Internal Security stresses the importance of taking Sayyed Nasrallah’s words seriously due to his insights into Israeli affairs.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s capabilities must not be underestimated, and his words must be listened to and taken seriously, Eytan Ben-David, the Deputy Chief of Israeli Internal Security told the occupation’s Channel 13 on Friday. He added that Nasrallah must be recognized as a very difficult enemy of “Israel.”

In the same context, the commentator for Channel 13, Tzvi Yehezkeli, stated, “What Nasrallah says should be heeded. His self-confidence is growing, and his threats should be taken into consideration, especially after” he expressed his deep knowledge of internal Israeli affairs.

In his speech, which commemorated the 17th anniversary of the 2006 July War, Sayyed Nasrallah responded to the Israeli threats about “returning Lebanon to the stone age” in any war against Lebanon following weeks of border tensions, a threat last made by Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant last week, saying the Israeli occupation “will also go back to the stone age” if it attacks Lebanon.

The Resistance’s leader asserted that the Israeli military has not achieved any victories and its army is neither massive nor legendary, stressing that its “achievements” can be confined to airstrikes while its ground forces remain unable to secure a definitive victory on the battlefield.

He pointed to the political rift which “Israel” suffers from and its detrimental effects on the Israeli occupation forces, forcing it into its worst-ever situation, as per the statements of Israeli officials and IOF reservist officers.

The Hezbollah Secretary General’s speech received considerable media attention in “Israel”, as former officials, experts, and multiple commentators offered elaborate readings on Sayyed Nasrallah’s positions and personal abilities.

While some commentators warned that Sayyed Nasrallah acted as a military and political analyst on Israeli matters, which makes it “a very good cause for concern,” others described the Secretary-General as “the biggest expert on Israeli matters across the Resistance axis,” adding that Sayyed Nasrallah “is a prominent member of this axis, and he does not receive orders, but is consulted.”

Read more: ‘Israel’, too, will be sent back to the Stone Age: Sayyed Nasrallah

