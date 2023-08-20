Syria bombing-linked terrorist suicides during Hezbollah Beirut raid

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 19, 2023

Source: Agencies

People gather around the terrorist that threw himself from the top floor of an apartment building the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, August 18, 2023 (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

A raid in the southern suburb of Beirut saw one terrorist commit suicide in fear of being caught by Hezbollah.

An element of a terrorist organization was killed during a raid in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, a local security source told Al Mayadeen on Friday.

The raid reportedly took place after Hezbollah received intelligence about one of the perpetrators of several bombings that targeted the Sayyidah Zeinab area in Syria in late July during Ashura, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

The area is usually a hotspot for Muslims looking to make Ziyarah rituals, but it has especially high traffic during the day of Ashura.

Hezbollah was able to pinpoint Wissam Mazen Dalleh, 23, from Al Tal, Syria, as a person of interest. The terrorist came into Lebanon recently, entering illegally before heading to the Hay El-Sellom area in Beirut.

The terrorist reportedly chose the highest floor so he could escape in case of a raid.

“Fearing that the terrorist was preparing for a criminal act similar to what happened in Sayyidah Zeinab, and to guarantee that he does not escape, Hezbollah raided the building,” an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

The terrorist suicided by throwing himself from the apartment upon learning of the raid.

“There are no detainees, but investigations are underway with the other residents of the raided apartment,” he added.

Hezbollah prevented anyone from accessing the building the terrorist was residing in to prevent any acts of revenge against any relatives of the terrorist, our correspondent said.

“The terrorist was not qualified to carry out any act of terrorism in Lebanon,” sources familiar with the matter told Al Mayadeen.

The bombing that took place in Syria saw an explosive-laden motorcycle make its way to the area, before exploding and killing numerous civilians.

Al Mayadeen learned that the terrorist fled from Syria to escape prosecution. He was smuggled to Lebanon and headed to the southern suburb.

The Syrian security forces and the Resistance were on the Dalleh’s tail ever since the latest explosion took place in Sayyidah Zeinab.

