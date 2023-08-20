Two Zionist Settlers Killed in a Shooting Attack in Southern Nablus: Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 19, 2023

Two Zionist settlers were killed in a shooting attack near Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, in occupied West Bank.

The Israeli media outlets reported initially that the attack is criminal before announcing that the attacker is Palestinian.

The occupation army pointed out that the attack was carried out at a close angle, adding that the two settlers were seriously injured and that the attacker fled the scene.

Calls for deleting the recordings of the surveillance cameras in Huwara area pervaded in order to complicate the manhunt operation launched by the enemy forces to arrest the attacker.

Later on, Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at a Zionist military checkpoint in east of occupied Al-Quds. Zionist sources mentioned that the shooter used a motorcycle to carry out the attack before withdrawing from the scene.

Consequently, the occupation forces fired flares in order to detect the attacker.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

