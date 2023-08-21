Hezbollah Raids Apartment in Beirut’s Dahiyeh: ISIL Terrorist Commits Suicide

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 19, 2023

Hezbollah security units raided overnight an apartment in Hay Al-Solloum area in Beirut’s Dahiyeh after detecting an ISIL terrorist, who descends from Syria’s Al Tal, inside it.

In details, Hezbollah servicemen besieged the seventh-floored house and prepared themselves to storm it.

Meanwhile, the ISIL terrorist Wissam Mazen Dallah, involved in the IED explosion in Sayyeda Zainab (AS) area on the eve of the tenth of Muharram, threw himself down from the balcony in order to avoid the arrest.

The terrorist, 23, was moved to the hospital where he died.

It is worth noting that the terrorist’s father and brother were arrested and that the investigations have been ongoing as media reports mentioned that Dallah was preparing for similar attacks in Dahiyeh.

