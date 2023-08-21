One Israeli settler killed, others injured in shooting in Al-Khalil

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Aug 21, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

Site of the operation in Al-Khalil in the West Bank, occupied Palestine, on August 21, 2023 (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

One of the wounded settlers was described as being in critical condition while Israeli media described the area as being under heavy security surveillance.

One occupation settler was killed and another was critically injured after their car was targeted in a shooting operation in Al-Khalil on Monday, Israeli media reported.

The operation took place in an area under heavy security surveillance, the news outlets added.

Israeli occupation soldiers launched a mass manhunt looking for the individual(s) that carried out the operation after enforcing full closure on the city and its entrances, Israeli media said, adding that helicopters were deployed to the scene to participate in the combing efforts.

تغطية صحفية: "لحظة نقل المستوطنة القتيلة بعملية إطلاق النار جنوب الخليل". pic.twitter.com/ovZdrqr8wt — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 21, 2023

The new operation dealt yet another mighty blow to the Israeli occupation, as described by Channel 13, linking this operation to the previous shooting near Huwara on Saturday, which led to the death of two settlers.

Resistance operations intensified in recent months following an increase in Israeli deadly aggressions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, most notably the IOF mass-military aggression on Jenin in early July.

An Israeli settler is killed & another seriously injured in a shooting operation on Route 60, south of Hebron.



مقتل مستوطنة إسرائيلية وإصابة أخرى حرجة في عملية إطلاق نار استهدفت سيارة للمستوطنين على شارع ٦٠ جنوب الخليل pic.twitter.com/TFBsEx6sVt — Mona (@ML35209678) August 21, 2023

Through a series of statements, factions within the Resistance have affirmed that the increased acts of resistance come as a legitimate response to the ongoing Israeli aggression, which is resulting in the killing of Palestinians on an almost daily basis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting with opposition leader and former premier Yair Lapid later this afternoon in occupied Al-Quds, reports said.

Drones over Gaza

The Israeli military targeted two drones flying over Gaza between Sunday and Monday, Israeli media reported.

Footage circulating on social media showed the moment an Iron Dome missile targeted the UAV on Sunday, leading to its destruction.

The moment when the Gaza resistance drone was shot down by the Zionist regime's army;

Zionist regime had claimed that the resistance drone had infiltrated the occupied territories pic.twitter.com/IK0OcarUt4 — Middle East News (@Draganov313) August 20, 2023

